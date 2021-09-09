MR. MANDVI: Yeah. And I think, you know, it's been up and down. I think that--you know, I think Islam gets--again, like I said, it gets used as a political football, you know. Trump came along and suddenly--you know, we had a few years. You know, even when Obama came along, everyone was like, "Well, he might be a Muslim," you know, the people. I was like, "Really?" You know, that was sort of like considered like his--you know, in the negative slot against him that he might be Muslim, and then you had Trump come along and fan those flames of fear again. And it's just used when it's convenient to enact policy and to shift blame, right? It's like, oh, if we cannot criticize--if we cannot see the flaws in our own society and our own government and we can make it about Muslims and immigrants and, you know, those people from the outside who are coming in and so--and Trump was a master of that, right? He basically just shifted the narrative and said, "Well, if any problems you have, you can blame Muslims, Mexicans, you know, progressives, whatever." It all sort of got lumped into this kind of thing where Muslims suddenly became, you know, the reason that--you know, worry about that. Let's keep our focus, people, and worry about the things and don't look at the man behind the mirror--behind the curtain over here, you know, and so it is--it is that.