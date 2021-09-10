And so an active, engaged America with its allies in the world to try to make it a more peaceful place, to try to make it a more prosperous place, and, oh, yes, if we overreached in hoping that we would help to bring others a more democratic and freer life, that's an overreach I will defend, because there's one other thing that we know. Failed states that oppress their own people are the cesspool in which terrorism grows, and so America is always best when it acts from power and principle. That's what we try to do. We made our share of mistakes because Afghanistan was always going to be very, very hard, but September 11th didn't happen again, hasn't happened yet, and I think that says that the last 20 years and the many, many sacrifices have been worth it.