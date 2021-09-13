JUSTICE BREYER: It's not complicated, but start with Harry Reid who, after Bush v. Gore, I heard speak at the Supreme Court, and he said one of the most important, one of the most infrequently remarked characteristics of that decision was this, that despite the fact that a lot of people opposed it and it affected them a lot--and indeed, I thought and probably he thought it was wrong--despite that, people followed it. The rule of law was there learned over a period of a long time, and you never know if it will continue. It does depend on not just the few cases that are highly controversial. It does depend on the work of the court over quite a few cases over a very long time. You see that in the history of the court, because this isn't the first time there were a lot of conservatives on the court and only a few liberals, quote, quote, quote, or vice versa. And it's risky. It's risky changing the structure. It's risky for if one party can change the structure to add more favorable people, then the other party can do the same, and the risk, of course, is that the public in general will become less convinced that it's being decided as a matter of law, and they will be less likely if they think we're junior league politicians to follow what the court said.