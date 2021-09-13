REP. MEIJER: Thank you, Jackie. An honor to be here.
MS. ALEMANY: Let's start with the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. You've been pretty critical of the U.S. withdrawal, and you've called it "botched." In your opinion, what went wrong?
REP. MEIJER: Well, we obviously had a plan that fell apart. I know that Secretary Blinken talks about having prepared for every contingency, but it's pretty clear that we did not have any flexible response to the conditions on the ground, namely the strength of the Afghan National Security Forces nor the legitimacy or perceptions thereof of the Ghani government based out of Kabul.
You know, we were steaming full bore towards the exits. We had a date in mind, but there was no flexibility. All of the understandings of the leverage that we had quickly eroded, and we were unable to shift or adapt that plan as it went along. And that's why you saw those estimates on how long the government security forces could last, shift from six to nine months after August 31st--that was the estimate in July--to the beginning of August, it was 60 to 90 days after August 31st, and clearly, we didn't even make it to August 15th.
MS. ALEMANY: And speaking of Secretary Blinken, as soon as our interview is over, he's about to appear before your House Foreign Affairs Committee for some oversight that's being conducted led by Chairman Greg Meeks. What questions do you have for Blinken specifically?
REP. MEIJER: Yeah. I have a lot of very specific questions in terms of the continuing evacuation process. Our group, you know, we've been involved in this from a very early stage when it comes to special immigrant visas. We had a bipartisan coalition that came together in April, and so it's incredibly frustrating that what we were warning about, the nightmare scenarios we were begging them to prepare for, did not happen, and as a result, not only did we leave hundreds of American citizens behind, some of whom we've been able to rescue in the days since, but also likely thousands of lawful permanent residents--those are green card holders--and then thousands, if not tens of thousands of special immigrant visa, either applicants, you know, individuals who are eligible for that, or folks who have already received those visas who worked for the U.S. military as interpreters or translators or in other critical and trusted professions. So that is key that we fulfill the promise that we made to our loyal Afghan allies.
But, more specifically, we still have planes on the ground in Mazar-e Sharif. We still have folks who are trying to get out who are being told by the Taliban, the State Department is the blockage, or being--you know, talking to individuals who are trying to work with the State Department. They're getting routed to an email address that is kicking them to a website, and then that website is kicking them to the email address, so just trying to figure out what the hell is going on with this process.
MS. ALEMANY: Do you think Secretary Blinken or anyone else in the administration, Jake Sullivan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, should resign over the withdrawal?
REP. MEIJER: I think we're still in the midst of this emergency. Even though our troops have left Kabul airport, even though we no longer have boots on the ground in Afghanistan, we are still in the process of getting folks out, and so I want there to be full and unsparing accountability. I will be surprised if we still have all those individuals in their roles in three months or six months' time.
I'm a little bit surprised that nobody has resigned yet, but when it comes to demanding resignations at this moment, again, we are still in the midst of this emergency, and we need to get through it before we can have that full accountability.
MS. ALEMANY: And, in recent days, Chairman Greg Meeks, again, the chair of your committee, has shied away from using the language "investigation" and has called the hearing that we're going to be seeing today "oversight." Do you view this as an investigation, and what do you hope the takeaways from these hearings are?
REP. MEIJER: Yeah. I mean, again, I think there will be a time for an investigation. We are still in the midst of this emergency, and I think it's appropriate to have oversight at this moment.
Now, this cannot be in lieu of further investigations of a more wide-reaching goal of pursuing accountability. We have several different things that went dramatically wrong. You had the withdrawal itself over the span of a critical eight weeks from early to mid-July and through to the end of August. We have the broader issue of our failure to evacuate our loyal Afghan allies, that special immigrant visa program, the delays the backlogs between State, DoD, and DHS, a lot of the buck passing that occurred in April, May, June, and July, and then more broadly, we have to look at the entirety of the 20-year conflict, how we got things so wrong, so catastrophically, but in addition, what this means for the balance of authority between the president and Congress, Congress imbued with Article I powers around war and war making, the president as commander in chief, and how we ensure we have the appropriate oversight and checks and balances when it comes to this area moving forward.
MS. ALEMANY: And I'm wondering how you square President Biden's shifting of the responsibility for Afghanistan falling so dramatically and quickly to President Trump for signing the peace deal with the Taliban in February of 2020 which had committed the U.S. troops--committed the U.S. to withdraw all of our troops. Does he have a point there? How much culpability does Trump bear here?
REP. MEIJER: It's funny. Every time President Biden says that, he's somewhere in that same comment says "I accept full responsibility" and then manages to talk about all the ways in which he's not ultimately responsible.
Obviously, President Biden inherited a situation. He inherited situations on the ground, much like President Trump inherited a situation on the ground, much like President Obama inherited a situation on the ground. Those conditions were what they were. He had some consistency in terms of the special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, to Afghanistan. He had individuals in the leadership with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who had been involved with the negotiations during President Trump's administration. So I don't really think that it's honorable to basically wash your hands or try to wash your hands of decisions that were made.
Again, there's also a distinction to be made between the decision to withdraw, which is again a decision I supported under President Trump and a decision I supported under President Biden, and the execution of that withdrawal because there had been always an understanding that this withdrawal or the negotiations that were taking place in Doha, that it was driving towards something that would be a positive conclusion.
I think the idea of just a completely non-conditions-based, you know, blanket withdrawal, which is frankly what we ended up seeing happening--I had been under the impression and there had been many conversations and assurances about where we were moving towards in terms of a negotiated power-sharing agreement within Afghanistan. Now, clearly, that was predicated on leverage that we had eight weeks ago. We had an Afghan government. The Afghan government had a security force, and that eroded precipitously. We should have modified our approach depending on what was happening on the ground, but instead, it was holding hard and fast to a deadline, regardless of what the dramatic and horrific consequences of that would be.
MS. ALEMANY: And if we take a step back here, you're a veteran of the Iraq War, and on Saturday, then country commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Do you believe that America is safer today than it was 20 years ago, and did our military involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq help or hurt that cause?
REP. MEIJER: There's certainly been some pretty dramatic improvements in terms of our intelligence collection capabilities, in terms of our reorganization of our domestic security apparatus so that we'd be better prepared to deal with threats, to identify them, to mitigate them. We're far more effective at going after our adversaries. So there have been certainly some significant improvements.
Now, where we have seen that falling short is if you look at the global ranks of individuals committed to violent terrorism, they have certainly swelled since 9/11. Now, we were able to deny, at least temporarily, sanctuary for al-Qaeda within Afghanistan. So that was certainly an added benefit of our involvement over there, but in the rapid rise and takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, that has been a rallying cry for extremist groups across the world who looked at this and said we can achieve our goals. I mean, this is a monumental recruitment tool and legitimizing tool for those who seek to use violent means to push forth an incredibly dangerous agenda, who seek to use the instruments of terrorism to accomplish their political goals.
So I think it's hard to say that we are safer in the world. We maybe have a more robust and competent homeland defense, but this has certainly been a two-decade period that has seen some victories and plenty of failures.
MS. ALEMANY: And some in your party have already sought to tie the increasing threats of terrorism in Afghanistan with the refugee crisis that our withdrawal has brought on as the U.S. takes in Afghan refugees and our allies. How are you making the case to your colleagues about why we should be taking in our Afghan allies and why that number perhaps should go up?
REP. MEIJER: Absolutely. So I think an important thing to say as a precondition is we need to have strenuous vetting to ensure that those Afghans who are coming to this country are, indeed, individuals who qualify under the programs that we have and that do not pose any security risks. So that is critical.
But, when it comes to bringing in our loyal Afghan allies, those who, again, put their lives on the line for the U.S. mission and did so under the promise that we made that if this day came, we would help them out, we would protect them, if we break that promise, we will dramatically undermine our own national security going forward. Not only, again, do you have a group of individuals that have been betrayed, that betrayal will be viewed across the world, any future conflict we may be in where we need to rely upon the local population, they will look at what we did in Afghanistan and say, "This is no different than Vietnam. This is no different than other circumstances where the U.S. has turned our backs on our allies. So why should we help you? Why should we go along?" I think it will give our adversaries a strengthened piece of propaganda to show that the U.S. cannot be trusted and that there is no point in doing anything the U.S. supports because we will inevitably abandon and betray individuals.
So, you know, we need to make sure that those individuals being brought in are loyal Afghan allies or are thoroughly vetted and they are who they say they are and they qualify, but we will be weakening our national security if we do not hold ourselves to the promises that were made to individuals who put their lives on the line for the U.S. mission.
MS. ALEMANY: And I want to talk about your August 24th trip to Afghanistan. You and your colleague, Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton, took a controversial and unauthorized trip to the country. Why did you think that trip was necessary?
REP. MEIJER: We were being lied to. We weren't getting straight answers from the administration. The information they were giving us was either outdated, you know, completely out of bounds with what was happening on the ground, completely incoherent and inconsistent, and in many cases, just outright deceptive. We were told things were going on that weren't, and we were told things weren't happening that were.
So, at the end of the day, we needed to see for ourselves. We needed to exhibit what is our responsibility as members of Congress to conduct oversight, and we were very aware of the inevitable complications and of the risks that such a trip posed, which is why we kept the group who knew about this very, very small. Our goal was to go in, to go out, to be a quiet as possible, be able to talk to the commanders on the ground.
And we actually both went in thinking our goal was to try to get that deadline extended, that August 31st deadline extended. After seeing the conditions on the ground, after talking with our commanders on the ground, we realized that we weren't between a good option and a bad option but between a bad option and a worst option, and that the bad option here was sticking with that deadline. The worst option was what would happen if the Taliban viewed us having violated an agreement and just the incredibly vulnerable position our troops were put in.
MS. ALEMANY: Some of the criticisms, though, levied at you and Congressman Moulton for making that trip, though, was that personnel were ultimately diverted for the purposes of providing protection to you and Moulton. I'm wondering, in retrospect, did you have any regrets about that trip, or if you had done it again, would you have gotten prior approval to making the visit?
REP. MEIJER: No. When it comes to that accusation, which ironically, we started hearing that after somebody within the administration leaked to your paper that we were here, we were on the ground there. We had to accelerate our timeline because, again, we didn't want to create any additional risk or considerations.
Now, mind you, the CIA director, we later learned, was in Afghanistan at Kabul airport earlier that day. The only resources that we used--and, again, we had planned to be entirely independent of any governmental courses of support. There were a number of organizations on the ground who we were coordinating with, and we were prepared to work with them. At one of the general's continued insistence, we did go with a member of his security detail that was only being used--or that was only working when he was conducting a movement. He said there were no movements planned for the end of the day, so this would not have drained any resources away from their ongoing mission. That was our number one thing we did not want to do is to take away or distract personnel.
In addition, we waited several flights after the ones that were available, again, because we did not want to take seats away from anyone who may be trying to leave. We waited until there was a C-17 with jump seats that could not be occupied by any Afghans who were trying to leave nor were there military personnel who were being repositioned. So that was our initial and consistent overriding imperative.
We obviously needed to get oversight. We needed to understand what was going on because we weren't getting that, but we also were aware of some of those complications and took every step to mitigate.
MS. ALEMANY: And are you or your office in touch with any Americans that are still currently stuck in Afghanistan or any of our Afghan allies who are trying to get over? Can you give us a status update on how your office is dealing with that right now?
REP. MEIJER: Yeah. The day that Kabul fell, our office quickly reoriented and re-tasked a quarter of our personnel to be focused almost exclusively on this issue, and remember this is taking place during August recess. So I apologize to some of my staff who had other plans, but this was a critical issue that we would be at the forefront of making sure we were well prepared and well adapted to deal with. But we ended up taking on an intern from one of the outside efforts so that we could directly plug in the massive civilian mobilization happening on the outside with resources and have that degree of connectivity so we didn't have some of the siloes that we feared could end up having some complicating effects.
So we're still in touch with several hundred individuals who are trying to get out. Right now, we do not have any American citizens directly among those numbers. There are still individuals who are permanent residents in addition to a number of special immigrant--dozens, likely over a hundred special immigrant visa-issued or applicant or eligible individuals, and then a couple hundred loyal Afghan allies or other individuals who don't qualify for the SIV program but nonetheless are moving every night, going from safe house to safe house, because the Taliban is looking for them.
MS. ALEMANY: And I want to get to the topic of January 6th. You were one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. I'm wondering if you support the work of the January 6th Select Committee and the decision by Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to participate in this investigation.
REP. MEIJER: My vast preference would have been for a bipartisan independent commission. I think it was a tremendous missed opportunity for the country and for the Congress that that was not passed by the Senate. I remain frustrated that that is the case.
The point at which we're at right now, I'm not able to offer one assessment or another when it comes to the select committee that was put together by Speaker Pelosi. I obviously want there to be a full investigation and want that to be transparent and nonpartisan, but again, this is still very much in the early stages. So I'm reserving any comment on the work that they're doing.
MS. ALEMANY: I'm wondering, though, if you think that your party is taking the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection seriously. This morning, a white supremacist with a bayonet and a machete was arrested outside of the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, and fencing is about to be erected to surround the Capitol once again in advance of the September 18th protest that's being planned by supporters of the defendants who are currently being detained by the government for their involvement in the January 6th riot. Do you think Republicans could be--how do you think Republicans could be better grappling with how to prevent another act of political violence like we just saw from happening again?
REP. MEIJER: Frankly, I think we need more honesty. We have a number of folks--and this is on both sides of the aisle but maybe more acute in this moment on my side--who want to have it both ways, who when asked who won the November 3rd, 2020, presidential election, take some type of a cop-out answer saying, "Well, nobody is saying Joe Biden isn't in the White House right now." Well, that wasn't the answer, right? So we continue to give space for creative interpretation.
I think it's important if somebody believes the election was stolen, ask your elected official if they believe that, and don't take vague concerns around election integrity for an answer. We've seen what can be done when individuals feel like they're being winked and nodded to. These are literally life or death implications of some of these decisions and of these opinions, and leaders need to be clear where they stand, need to be clear what they believe.
I hope that I've been clear. You can look up the interviews I've given on issues of political violence, and I've been pretty un-sparing in my criticism of those who give aid and comfort to individuals who seek to use coercion, intimidation, or violence in order to accomplish a political objective that has no place in our politics. We need to hold leaders to the highest standards. That's one of the reasons why I voted the way I did on January 13th.
But this is not an issue that has any one home in either party. It is a very, very dangerous temptation of politics, and we need to ensure that any leader worth their salt does not give into the slightest inclination there and hold those who do, who tap dance around these dangerous games, that we hold them to account.
MS. ALEMANY: How concerned are you about a future act of domestic political violence happening from the far right?
REP. MEIJER: I think the likelihood of something we saw or a January 6th-like event in the future is very low, and that convening capability is no longer there. And we also, in benefit of hindsight, have law enforcement who add that to the list of potential fears of concerns and can better mitigate anything on that scale.
I'm very worried about low-grade political violence. I'm very worried about the consequences of having the electorate believe in fantasies that may be self-soothing but leave them at odds with reality and leave them then in a position where a government or a political process that exists more on a realistic plane just seems increasingly out of touch and increasingly distant and removed from them. I think we need to collapse some of those gaps. We need to get folks on the same page again, and so much of that is incumbent upon leaders being truthful, not misleading.
It doesn't even need to be an overt lie, though there are plenty who have trafficked in just full-blown lies and conspiracy theories but not making any question of where you stand. I think it's important that leaders be honest and say what they actually believe rather than just letting the people who look to them for support hear what they want to hear.
MS. ALEMANY: And a quick yes/no question for you before we have to wrap, unfortunately. Is Donald Trump still the voice of the Republican Party?
REP. MEIJER: I don't know that that's a quick yes/no.
[Laughter]
MS. ALEMANY: Unfortunately, Congressman, we're out of time. So I'm going to let you slide on that question, but thank you so much for joining us today. We really appreciate your time on such a busy day back to school.
REP. MEIJER: I appreciate it. Thank you.
MS. ALEMANY: And I’m Jackie Alemany. Thanks, as always, for watching. To check out what interviews that we have going ahead, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find out more information about our upcoming programming. Thanks so much for joining us today.
[End recorded session]