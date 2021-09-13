But, when it comes to bringing in our loyal Afghan allies, those who, again, put their lives on the line for the U.S. mission and did so under the promise that we made that if this day came, we would help them out, we would protect them, if we break that promise, we will dramatically undermine our own national security going forward. Not only, again, do you have a group of individuals that have been betrayed, that betrayal will be viewed across the world, any future conflict we may be in where we need to rely upon the local population, they will look at what we did in Afghanistan and say, "This is no different than Vietnam. This is no different than other circumstances where the U.S. has turned our backs on our allies. So why should we help you? Why should we go along?" I think it will give our adversaries a strengthened piece of propaganda to show that the U.S. cannot be trusted and that there is no point in doing anything the U.S. supports because we will inevitably abandon and betray individuals.