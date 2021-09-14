Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.)
Provided by the office of Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.).
Representative John Katko is the Republican leader of the House Committee on Homeland Security and represents the 24th district of New York. As a former prosecutor in the state of New York, Ranking Member Katko’s commitment to defending the homeland began long before his swearing-in to Congress, as he worked numerous cases on counterterrorism, border security and immigration, and drug and human trafficking. Ranking Member Katko has served on the House Committee on Homeland Security since joining Congress and assumed a number of leadership roles including Chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Protective Security; Ranking Member of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation Subcommittee and lead of the Committee’s Foreign Fighter Task Force, a bipartisan group of Members that advanced policies to prevent terrorism.
Jeanette Manfra
Provided by Google.
Jeanette Manfra is the Director for Risk and Compliance for Google Cloud. Jeanette is focused on helping customers, particularly those in regulated industries, build and maintain the highest levels of security and trust into their technical infrastructure and services. Prior to joining Google, Jeanette was the Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity and the Cyber and Infrastructure Agency within the US Federal Government. In that role she was responsible for driving security modernization across Federal civilian agencies as well as enabling the security of critical infrastructure across the US. Jeanette spent more than a decade serving in various roles at the Department of Homeland Security and the White House focused on establishing the nation’s first civilian cyber defense agency. Jeanette is a proud veteran of the US Army and alumna of the University of Wisconsin and Johns Hopkins University.
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
In a segment presented by HP, Stephen Pieraldi, Cyber Security Architect, will share more about how businesses in different sectors and companies of different sizes are navigating endpoint security within this new hybrid work era. End users are being targeted more than ever with sophisticated attacks, and social engineering is increasingly being weaponized as a programming methodology and language. To prevent a user-induced zero-day event, security teams must rely on precision isolation and containment. High performance companies have witnessed the shift from outside attacks to user-introduced zero-day events, and isolation is a vital tool in their defensive playbook.
Stephen Pieraldi
Stephen Pieraldi is a security expert who works comfortably in both hardware and software. Stephen has designed advanced Machine Learning-based detection systems and highly secure mobile to cloud-based protection systems. An internet search will highlight many of Stephen’s accomplishments. His unique capabilities are now being used at HP Inc. security while continuing to teach at U.C. Berkeley.
Moderated by Chika Oduah
Chika Oduah is an award-winning journalist, poet and writer. In the past 18 years, Oduah’s experience in journalism includes working as a reporter, foreign correspondent, television news producer, videographer and photojournalist in the United States and across Africa. Oduah’s reporting goes beyond the headlines to explore culture, conflict, history, spirituality, human rights and development in sub-Saharan Africa. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, CNN, the Atlantic, Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, the BBC and other major news outlets. Oduah nurtures a passion for film, literature, traveling, poetry, performance art, women empowerment and learning about cultures around the world.