MR. ANTHONY: Well, I mean, it's very important that we go out there and vote, especially the Black community, but I think it's so long we just been misinformed or we wasn't being taught the importance of voting. You know, you would hear something on voting here and there. In school, they'll tell you to vote and just--you know, but you don't--I think now we're more--much more informed on the people that we're voting for. We're actually doing our own studying and our own research and our own homework on the people that we really, truly are voting for. And I think it's more awareness around that now; whereas, before, it wasn't. Like, we didn't know nobody on the ballot. We just knew the president and the vice president, and that was it. And right now, as you can see, we've smartened up. We got wiser. We got more knowledgeable of the people that's on the ballot. So, now, the people we're voting for, we're holding to a higher--we're holding you to a higher accountability because we understand what we're voting for and what we want as a community.