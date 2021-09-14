But now, he is sharing his story in his new book out today entitled, "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised."
Carmelo Anthony, thank you for joining Washington Post Live.
MR. ANTHONY: Thank you. Thank you for having me.
MR. CAPEHART: Of course. So, in your book, you write about the dangers of growing up in the housing projects in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and West Baltimore's Murphy's Homes, aka Murder Homes, which was the subject of HBO's The Wire. And your daily life was so dangerous that your brother--right, your brother once escaped a shootout only because the armed drugged dealers paused to let him pass.
I saw in the video that you put out announcing your book, and in it you say--you spend all this time talking about basketball. And now, this book is not about basketball; it is about your life and your coming up. Why did you decide that now was the time to tell your story, that side of Carmelo Anthony?
MR. ANTHONY: I just think it makes for--it fills out the whole spectrum when you talk about Carmelo Anthony as a person, as a basketball player, as a human. Everything that I've been through, all my experiences, you know, it led--it put me in a position where I'm able to speak back and give people some insight, some advice, and bring them into a world that a lot of people are afraid of, a lot of people are intimidated. And I was there. I was a cornerstone, you know, of my community, and being there and understanding and being able to speak their language--not too many people can speak that language of growing up in those environments.
So, I think the timing was perfect. Also, I thought it was time to kind of let people into my world and understand the beginning of it. You know, for so long, everybody understands and only knows, you know, the day that I got drafted going forward. They don't know what I had to go through and what I've been through in order to get to that point.
MR. CAPEHART: And you know, you described to Success.com about what you dealt with in your neighborhood, and you get into--in your book, as a teenager. And you said, quote, "It was like, I know her, I know him, he's getting high over there. Oh, so-and-so just got shot yesterday. Oh, cool. You become immune to that environment and you almost start to become a product of your environment. It feels like another lifetime, but I'm so connected to that world that I feel like it was just yesterday."
And when I read that quote, I just wondered--I'm going to ask you this now, how hard was it, really, to go back and put these memories down on paper as an exercise for you, but then knowing that the world will read what you've written?
MR. ANTHONY: It was challenging. I would say it was challenging as far as I had to gather up all these stories and talk to different people so that they can validate the stories that I was talking about and stories that I was seeing. And kind of just--you know, just growing up in that type of environment, like, I always knew that and felt that, you know, that like the help of my community gave me a lot of strength. I knew my environment, I knew where I was at, I knew what was going on, but it just felt like life. It didn't feel like it was hardships. We always dealing with the same thing; we all going through the same thing. So, you had to rely on your friends and your family and your neighborhood and your community.
And then, it was very community-oriented. I think we lost a sense of that community now in certain environments, in certain places. We lost that. You know, in the hoods now, you can't--the elderly parents and the elderly grans--you know, the grans and all of that, they used to tell us to get into the house. They--you know, even if we wasn't--we didn't belong to them, you know, they looked out for us. They took care of the neighborhood. They took care of the block. I think we lost that, you know, now. There's not a level of respect there no more when it comes to the elderly people that's in those neighborhoods. So, that's something that I was missing, that I miss now just going back into those environments.
But I also--again, I said it earlier, like, I'm able to really, really truly speak that language. You know, I understand that language. I understand the, you know, the ghetto language you sort of say. And a lot of people shy away from that. So, you know, I just felt like I am that, I come from that, and I want people to understand that I'm not trying to shine light or make excuses about growing up in those environments. I just want to really show you and tell you and walk that walk and talk that talk on where I was at and what I had to go through and that journey and the things that I had to overcome to get where I'm at today.
MR. CAPEHART: And so, you know, Carmelo, that--and I hear everything that you're saying and you speak to the language and you're still connected to the neighborhood or to the neighborhoods where you were raised.
But at the same time, you took a path that a lot of people living in those neighborhoods can't take or won't take. And so, I'm wondering, how did you insulate yourself to keep yourself focused on your goals, focused on basketball, and away from the dangers that were all around you.
MR. ANTHONY: Well, again, that's the hard part, because when you in that, it's hard to stay on a straight course. I mean, you--a lot of people don't have goals and dreams. There's no hope; there's a lack of hope in those environments. And when you have that, it's hard. You know, it's hard to focus on school. It's hard to focus on playing sports and staying off the streets when, you know, a lot of times you don't know when your next meal going to come. You don't know, you know, what's going to happen, how you're going to get to school, transportation, what--you're really surviving day-to-day, and I think people overlook that. People don't understand what it really takes to be that and to live that and to go through that.
And so, to make it out of that, I'm able to sit here and tell you that part of my story when, for so long, maybe I didn't want to tell that story. Maybe I didn't want to tap into that story. Maybe I didn't want to bring people into that world of mine, but it helps me out, now. It allows me to kind of--you know, like, I feel like I got a reignited passion now when it comes to just understanding that lifestyle and those neighborhoods and talking that talk and being able to still be connected into that environment, to the people.
Because I feel like just because I'm not there doesn't mean that I should just shy away from it. Like, I can't shy away from it. I got family there; I got friends there. I still go back to all of these neighborhoods. And you know, I feel very comfortable with being in those environments. Once again, I'm able to speak that language. Even in the position I'm in now, I'm still able to speak that language, organically, you know, and naturally.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, I mentioned the video promoting your book earlier, but one thing you talked about in that video was about suffering from depression and carrying things from your childhood to your adulthood.
Talk about why it was important for you to talk about those struggles. Is it about telling people back in the neighborhood that it is okay to talk about depression, it is okay to seek help, that this is not something that is foreign to the neighborhood, foreign to Black people, to put a more specific point on it?
MR. ANTHONY: Well, it was foreign. You know, that was foreign. You couldn't show those signs of weaknesses. You know, you couldn't walk around saying that you was depressed.
And again, I didn't know that I was depressed. You don't know you're depressed. I think everybody in those environments, in those communities, are depressed. They dealing with some type of, you know, form of depression. So, it's not something that we are cognizant of; we are not aware of that. So, it took me now, to write these books and tell these stories to understand, like, damn, I was--you know, I did go through depression, now that I understand what the definition of depression is and what happens and the effects of depression.
So, and also the mental health aspect of it all, too. You know, there's no way you're not dealing with mental health if you're living in those environments. I mean, you're dealing with poverty at the lowest level. You're dealing with survival at the highest level. You're dealing with--you're just in a prison outside of a prison, when you think about it, because you might be neighbors with a killer. You might be neighbors with the biggest drug dealer in the neighborhood. You might be neighbors with a prostitute. You don't--you might be neighbors with a pastor or a preacher. You don't know who you're going to be neighbors with, and that's--everybody within that community is somebody, so you always on edge. You always, you know, on the lookout, over your shoulder. But also, you don't know what's coming next, and I think that's the lack of hope we have in those communities.
MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, and I'm going to get to your basketball career, but I'm going to deviate from my plan here to focus in on that bit that you were just talking about, because now that you are the Carmelo Anthony and you have the means to give back, for several years, you have used your voice to speak out on social justice issues.
You formed a partnership with Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to create The Social Change Fund, and it's a philanthropic effort to invest in organizations that support people of color to advance criminal justice reform, and expanded voting rights, while also tackling racial inequities in housing and education.
Having said all that, how have your efforts made a difference so far?
MR. ANTHONY: It's impactful, in a sense. I think the fact that we decided to create The Social Change Fund, myself, Dwyane, and Chris Paul. It just shows you that we're putting our money where our mouth at. You know, we are really about making change. We're really about walking the walk. We're really about, you know, putting ourselves on the frontline to make change.
And we all have our own different communities. We all grew up differently. We all have our different way of life. But when you can put--you know, when you can put all of that firepower together, and really make change, it's better than doing it on our own. It's better than doing it as an individual. So, we're working there. We created The Social Change Fund because we really felt like it was needed. We really wanted to take that next step, you know, especially after us getting on that stage and--you know, the ESPYs in, I think, in 2016.
Now, this is like 2.0 to us. This is really part of our legacy. We can really say that we have something that we're working on, something that we created, for years to come, and this is part of our legacy. This is a major part of our legacy, knowing that we're able to make change in--not just about community, but in the world.
MR. CAPEHART: How did the murder of George Floyd push things in your efforts, and push you, personally?
MR. ANTHONY: Well, I was already there, personally. I was already there personally, mentally. What I think the George Floyd tragedy did, it just--it sucked the air out of our community. It took the lid off of our community. It was time to go. It was time--you know, it was time to fight back, in a sense, in a way.
And it was disturbing. If you was a human being, you was disturbed it. Whether you was White, Black, brown, whatever, you was disturbed by the George Floyd thing. And what we wanted to do is we didn't want to jump out there right away, because we didn't know exactly how we wanted to approach it. So, we was very strategic on how we went about creating Social Change Fund, why we created The Social Change Fund, and the different avenues of impact that we wanted to create and we wanted to have.
And you know, that's--the George Floyd thing really--I think it got everybody's attention, where we was at in the world. You know, COVID was going on, it was no sports. Everybody was just sitting at home. Everybody was angry. Everybody was unhappy. And then, every day, we were seeing something different happening to our people and our community. So, that was the last straw. The George Floyd thing really just took the lid off of it, and people exploded.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, you're doing something else with Chris Paul. I believe it's the "What's In Your Glass?" Is it a YouTube program and a podcast and something else?
MR. ANTHONY: It's all of the above. It's a media platform, that's what I like to call it, right? It's different forms of media.
You know, I started "What's In Your Glass" during quarantine. We are just sitting in the house, just hanging out on Mondays and getting guys on the phone or Zooms and drinking wine and just talking, just having a good time: laughing, joking, telling stories. We was vibing and, you know, I saw the energy that was behind that. But I also realized that, during that time, there was so much wine being consumed that I had to tap into that, some way, somehow. So, you know, we was--we did our thing and we created "What's In Your Glass." That was just supposed to be, you know, kind of quarantine show, just doing it on Monday, just having fun. And then, you know, we molded it and it is what it is today.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, I bring it up because in "What's In Your Glass," you spend a lot of time talking about voting rights and the importance of voting. Why--how much of a struggle is it to get people--to get Black people specifically and poor people, to get them inspired to vote, to understand that their vote does indeed count?
MR. ANTHONY: Well, I mean, it's very important that we go out there and vote, especially the Black community, but I think it's so long we just been misinformed or we wasn't being taught the importance of voting. You know, you would hear something on voting here and there. In school, they'll tell you to vote and just--you know, but you don't--I think now we're more--much more informed on the people that we're voting for. We're actually doing our own studying and our own research and our own homework on the people that we really, truly are voting for. And I think it's more awareness around that now; whereas, before, it wasn't. Like, we didn't know nobody on the ballot. We just knew the president and the vice president, and that was it. And right now, as you can see, we've smartened up. We got wiser. We got more knowledgeable of the people that's on the ballot. So, now, the people we're voting for, we're holding to a higher--we're holding you to a higher accountability because we understand what we're voting for and what we want as a community.
So, there's no getting over on us no more. I think guys--just our community is woke. People are getting smarter, wiser. People starting to do they own research, and just figuring out what's, you know, near and dear to them.
MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about--I can't believe we're already running out of time, but we got to talk basketball. You went to Syracuse. In your only season at Syracuse, you went on to win the national championship. And you said you wanted to stay for four years, but you received a nudge to leave by head coach Jim Boeheim.
MR. ANTHONY: I mean, I guess from a basketball--purely basketball standpoint, I don't think there was anything else that I could accomplish from that standpoint. You know, coming in as a freshman, winning a national championship. You know, guys go to school for four years and never even get close to that, or have that experience. And for me to come in and do it in one year, I understood why he was kicking me out. You know, that was his first championship in years. So, he felt like he kind of got that burden off of him. He was at peace after that. And there was no more that I can do for him there, and I guess he figured it was time for me to just get out and go to the next level.
But for me, I was just getting my feet wet on campus. So, I wanted to stay. I wanted to have a good time. You know, I wanted to enjoy college and see exactly what college is supposed to be. [Audio distortion]--
MR. CAPEHART: You got kicked out, but you got kicked out into the pros. But one thing you write about is you were disappointed that you thought--I think Lebron was the number one pick in your draft year. You thought you were going to be the number two pick by the Detroit Pistons. But instead, you were the number three pick by the Denver Nuggets.
Why--were you fully expecting to be the number two draft pick?
MR. ANTHONY: I was expect--to my knowledge, I was expected to be the number two pick. You know, I thought I was going to land in Detroit. I thought I was going to be in Detroit. I was actually, you know, preparing to be in Detroit. And then, the business of sports started to kick in.
So, I can speak on it now because I understand it, I get it. But back then, I didn't. I was 19 years old. It was something that I couldn't understand, it was something I wouldn't understand. I just felt like I was let down again, which is, you know, a through-line in my book. I talk about that a lot. I talk about being let down. I talk about, you know, being cold. I talk about not knowing or losing hope or not having confidence in certain things and in certain people and not looking for much. I talk about all these things. And as you can see, going into the draft, that was one prime example of that.
MR. CAPEHART: You've been on, and correct me if I'm wrong, now six professional basketball teams over your career. Do you have any regrets changing teams so often?
MR. ANTHONY: I don't regret it. I don't--because a lot of times it was out of my control. You know, you just got to deal with the cards as they come and you got to roll the dice and see what happens.
Some situations were better than others. You know, some I didn't like; some I loved. But I don't regret it, because if I didn't go through a lot of those things, I probably wouldn't be sitting here talking to you about writing this book. Because that kind of, you know, like I said, reignited me; it reignited my passion; it reignited a lot of things in my life. So, I don't live with regret, I try not to live with regret. Everything I go through is an experience, and it's, you know, on purpose why I'm going--went through those [audio distortion].
MR. CAPEHART: And speaking of experience, you're now having a new experience with your sixth professional team. You are joining your friend, Lebron James, on the LA Lakers. How excited are you to be united with him?
MR. ANTHONY: I'm excited. Man, it's been a long time coming. You know, this is--we going on 19 years in the NBA, man. That's a long time to be sitting here talking about--at this point in time in our 19th season together, you know, we're going to try to win a world championship.
So, that's the exciting part. You know, that's really the exciting part, but also the journey, too. I think we forget about that, and because we forget about the journey and what it takes to get there and what it's going to take to lead up to that, we don't embrace it. We don't enjoy those moments and that's something that I'm going to try to be better at, at just enjoying the moment.
MR. CAPEHART: I would be remiss if I didn't mention that my play little sister, Samantha Tubman, works on the Lakers. So, if you see Sam Tubman, tell her I said hi.
In the little bit of time that we have left, what are you most proud of in your career?
MR. ANTHONY: Honestly, I'm most proud of being able to take a step back and analyze and reflect on just my life and my career. You know, a lot of people don't have that opportunity when they're actually still in the game. So, I had the opportunity to step away from the game, reflect on the game, reflect on life, reflect on me, reflect on family, friends, and in general, and in my community. And a lot of people don't have that opportunity. So, for a way for me to step back from the game and then come back with a whole new perspective, I mean, there's beauty in that, and you have to find beauty in that, and that's something that I found.
MR. CAPEHART: Carmelo Anthony, I want to end on this note: In your book, again, entitled, "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised," you wrote, and I quote, "I'm a Black kid from the bottom. I had to fight through some of the roughest housing projects in America. How did I, a kid who'd had so many hopes, dreams, and expectations beat out of him, make it here at all?"
Your life is a roadmap for young people who are living that same life. And so, for those young people, what are your words for them?
MR. ANTHONY: I don't want you to be afraid of growing up in those environments. And when I say that, you've got to look at it as--it's a beauty. It's a different type of beauty. It's a peculiar type of beauty that exists in those environments and those areas. And in order for you to understand that, you have to be from that. You have to know that. You have to see that. You have to experience that. And I don't want nobody--I want you to have your own experiences. I can't tell you how to do something. I can't walk you through it. You have to experience your own experience. Everybody's experience is totally different.
But I will say, the purpose of this memoir, of this book, is to shine light on a lot of those situations where there was good times and bad times, but also show you how I was able to navigate that. When, you know, times were hard, what did I do? Did I fold or did I stand tall? You know, the fact that I didn't have no dream or goals and things like that, because of the lack of hope in those environments. So, my only thing, my advice to a lot of the guys or girls, or just people that's, in general--because my message is universal. Like, it's not just--you don't have to be from Baltimore; you don't have to be from New York. It's "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised" is worldwide, is global, and I want people to understand that and I want to people to feel that when they're reading this book.
And I don't want you to feel like, you know, you're hopeless. And I know the feeling. I know the mindset. I know what comes with that, but it's too much resources, it's too much advice out there--especially today. Technology, you can always find something. If there's a will, there's a way. And if that didn't mean nothing before, I think today that means a lot.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, Carmelo Anthony, I lied. I'm going to squeeze in one more question. So, you got this multimedia platform called, "What's In Your Glass." I neglected to ask, so, we know it's wine, but which wine?
MR. ANTHONY: It's red wine, I'll tell you that. It's red wine, but I'm not--you know, honestly, I'm just building. I'm just creating. I'm building. I'm taking the feedback, you know, I'm getting that back, and I'm just trying to just kind of build a community and a fanbase who want to take this journey with me. That's all.
MR. CAPEHART: Carmelo Anthony, thank you very much for coming to Washington Post Live. The name of your book is, "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised." Congratulations on this book. Thank you for writing it and for putting your whole self out there for people to see. Thank you very much for coming to Washington Post Live.
MR. ANTHONY: I appreciate it. Thank you.
