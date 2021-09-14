Register for the program here.

Ten-time NBA All-Star, author and philanthropist Carmelo Anthony sits down with Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart to discuss his new book, “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised,” which explores how he overcame the odds of poverty, racism, violence, mental illness and a broken education system to become one of the world’s most successful athletes. Anthony faced palpable dangers growing up – often struggling to survive physically and mentally. He will discuss how those experiences shaped him into the man he is today. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2:00pm ET.

Carmelo Anthony

A leader and pioneer on the basketball court, Carmelo Anthony has led a storied career as both a ten-time NBA All-Star and four-time Olympian. He is the only male basketball player to win three Olympic gold medals in history, and his legacy continues today with the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony’s incredible career on the court has paved the way for his many other brands, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts on a global platform, but lesser known are the seemingly immeasurable odds the All-Star overcame growing up amidst poverty, racism, violence, mental illness, and a broken education system. Anthony’s roots propel his passion for giving back to those that need it most, and in 2005 he founded The Carmelo Anthony Foundation as a vehicle for actionable change through a variety of community outreach programs, disaster relief initiatives, and donations. Today, Anthony remains a leading voice at the forefront of the ongoing fight for social justice, championing actionable change that pushes society and the next generation forward.