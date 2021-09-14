Carmelo Anthony
A leader and pioneer on the basketball court, Carmelo Anthony has led a storied career as both a ten-time NBA All-Star and four-time Olympian. He is the only male basketball player to win three Olympic gold medals in history, and his legacy continues today with the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony’s incredible career on the court has paved the way for his many other brands, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts on a global platform, but lesser known are the seemingly immeasurable odds the All-Star overcame growing up amidst poverty, racism, violence, mental illness, and a broken education system. Anthony’s roots propel his passion for giving back to those that need it most, and in 2005 he founded The Carmelo Anthony Foundation as a vehicle for actionable change through a variety of community outreach programs, disaster relief initiatives, and donations. Today, Anthony remains a leading voice at the forefront of the ongoing fight for social justice, championing actionable change that pushes society and the next generation forward.