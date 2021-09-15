I don't think most Americans read newspapers anymore, and most of those who do do not read columns. Now, in a way, that's bad, and maybe we should get Mr. Biden when he's done mandating this event to mandate that they all read columnists, he'll find somewhere in Article II the power to do this. But it's liberating in a way in the following sense. That means that those who do read columns--and reading a column is optional--they come to the op-ed page because they're full of interest, and if they're full of interest, they're going to be full of ideas and opinions themselves. What that means is you can write assuming a great deal of a pantry full of information on their part, and as Ruth stressed a moment ago, you don't need to write down to them. You can write up to them really, and you're only asking them to bear with you for 750 words. But because they're an intellectually upscale audience, you can choose your words and use nuance and intimation and get a lot done in 750 words.