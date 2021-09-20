Gina Torres
Gina Torres has spent the past thirty years establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen. Known for her award-winning role as Jessica Pearson on USA Network’s hit original series “Suits,” Torres broke boundaries when, in 2019, she became the first Afro-Latina to create, star in and produce a TV series, “Pearson,” which saw her “Suits” character take on the world of Chicago politics. The role of Jessica was a life changing one, earning Torres an ALMA Award, an Imagen Award (as well as multiple additional Imagen nominations), and the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Award for Outstanding Performance in a Television Series and the Visionary Award from the LA Femme Film Festival. Torres’s most notable television credits include “Alias,” “Firefly,” “Angel” and more, and she can currently be seen on FOX’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” portraying paramedic captain Tommy Vega.