MR. SMITH: Yeah, I think the sobering fact of life is that unfortunately the world typically comes together to do what needs to be done only after it has experienced some kind of natural or human-created disaster. World War II is the classic example, and it is no coincidence that it took that war, and then four years of work, in 1949, to bring the world together and have the Geneva Convention. And the principle to me is both compelling and straightforward, as you mentioned, David. It says even in times of war, governments will take care not to cause harm to civilians. And, you know, to me it's just something we should think about constantly. If we said we won't harm civilians in a time of war, why should we, for a moment, tolerate this kind of harm to civilians in what is supposed to be a time of peace?