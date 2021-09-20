The second thing I would say is the topic that we address very directly in our book, including the chapter on social media, which we substantially revised. The truth is if you look at the history of any communications-oriented technology, it starts out with a euphoria. This is like magic. But as we saw, for example, with radio and being right about this, by the third decade of technology there is a revolt. People see the negative impacts of its ubiquitous application across society, and the time comes, frankly, when the creators of the technology need to step up and do more. They need to act with greater responsibility, and government needs to do more. And that is exactly what we are seeing. I sometimes say we will see, in the 2020s, for technology what the 1930s brought to banks. We will become a somewhat perhaps even significantly regulated part of the economy. There are many parts of the economy that are innovative and vibrant and regulated in important ways. We need to find the right path for technology to join those ranks.