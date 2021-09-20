MS. TORRES: Yes. Look, it's so important to me that we all have a seat at the table, because we all are part of this incredible world, and every piece of the puzzle is important. And so how do you advocate for other cultures? You just do. You just mention and promote and support the Asian American community, the African American community, the Muslim community. We are together in this. We are what makes this world continue to move forward, and march forward, and be better and evolve. And if you don't include everyone--and, you know, there I go, LGBTQA as well--it's just, like I said before, you're just doing such a disservice to the generations that are coming behind us. They need to understand that we're just a small piece of the puzzle, a beautiful piece of the puzzle, a beautiful mosaic of a people. But it's just a couple of tiles in the wider and broader and more beautiful mosaic that is our world, that is our country, our cities, our communities. You don't have to go global. You just have to go down the street.