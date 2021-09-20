MS. TORRES: Thank you. Thank you. It's a pleasure to be here, and I was so excited to be asked to be here and kick off this wonderful tradition to celebrate us.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Yes. Well, that's actually the first question I wanted to ask you is simply what are your thoughts on Hispanic Heritage Month, because as you know, you know, some people are very happy that we have a month devoted to just really highlighting the different parts of our culture. We're not all the same. We all have different backgrounds, even though we have so many things that unite us. What is your takeaway of having this month and kind of like what you hope to see and hope that this month actually brings out and reminds people about our community?
MS. TORRES: Well, I'll start off by saying that for me it's not just a month. For me it's year-round, because I don't stop being me at the end, you know, in mid-October.
What is so special and really essential about Hispanic Heritage Month is, more than ever, I will say, we are really in a place to experience and do a deep dive into what Latinidad is, what Hispanic heritage means, and what it encompasses. We are so very diverse, and we are seeing the Afro-Latino community really come out and express their beauty in the first time in my lifetime, where we have such a voice, and we are being recognized in such a different way. And that, for me, in particular, is exciting.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: So I actually want to talk to you about your own experience. You mentioned how you have been in this career for a long time and have very much reached a lot of success, and in part those kinds of things that people would tell you in the beginning, that you didn't fit the standard of American beauty, whatever that meant at the time, that didn't stop you from becoming an advocate. Tell me a little bit about just how you felt when you were getting rejected just because of what you looked like, and, you know, the feeling of being misunderstood, and why you didn't let that get you down but instead used it to your advantage to really just advocate for a lot of us in the community.
MS. TORRES: Right. Well, the thing about the entertainment industry is that it really is an equal opportunity soul-crusher. It doesn't matter where you're from or what you look like. It is really sanctioned, prejudiced and sanctioned othering, in service to creating and perpetuating certain images and ideas and narratives, right? So when you don't fit that mold then you have to--well, you can either let yourself be crushed or you can really just root yourself in what you know you have to give and choose each moment to make it a learning experience, a teaching moment, which is what I had to do. It wasn't so much about becoming what they expected of me, rather than being who I was, fully who I was. And it didn't happen overnight. I mean, it took me a minute. I just love what I do so much, and I knew I had something to offer in this skin, in this body, and they were just going to have to figure it out.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: So, you know, in the intro that we played you talked about, in a different interview, how you don't have to have the most plush seat at the table. It really is about just having a seat at the table. Can you tell us how you even got to that table? What advice would you even give to young Latinas starting to pursue acting in this industry?
MS. TORRES: I'm in my 50s, so there is a place where, you know, you always see sort of this new generation which is extraordinary. I mean, really, truly, my hat's off, where there is such little patience for all the things that women of my generation kind of had to keep their heads down and keep moving, about whether it was sexism, whether it was, you know, cultural annihilation [laughs] and all the things between. They are so fully themselves, and that is such a lesson to find and have and live in at such an early age.
Having said that, it's really important that when you are in the room that you listen, and that you take in the room, and that you know your audience. It's really important that you know your audience, because what you have to say and what you have to bring has to land. And you have to create an atmosphere where it can land, and you do that through work, you do that through professionalism, you do that through picking your battles, never letting go of what your prize is, right, of what your goal is. But you want to be able to reach as many people as possible.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: So one thing that I found interesting is the fact that in your current role, on the current show "9-1-1: Lone Star," you really wanted to make sure that your character--and you've mentioned this a little bit--just embraced who you are, the realness of who you are. And, you know, many people, when they think about Latina, they don't think about the different backgrounds that we come from, or that we may look differently. Something that you've definitely tried to champion is your Afro-Latina heritage, and you wanted to bring light to it on the show.
Can you tell me why you thought it was possible nowadays to convince, whether it was, you know, producers, directors, to let you do that, and if there really is this appetite to just show more diversity on the screen?
MS. TORRES: Of course there's more appetite. There's a necessity for it. It's not just an appetite. I think it is incumbent upon those of us who have reached this place to really shine the light and really let those in power understand and know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that we exist, that we have buying power, that we have aspirational power, that we're here, and we're doing the world and our country and other countries a brave disservice by not showing us in every hue that we come in, in every state of socioeconomic level.
We are part of this world, and we have inhabited it forever. We just haven't seen ourselves. And why did I feel it was time and that it was necessary is because I'm here. I've been here for 30 years, in this industry, hiding in plain sight. And it's exhausting. It is exhausting to continue to explain who and why I am. We shouldn't have to do that at this stage in our evolution, in our history. It's absurd, and that just speaks to the ignorance that continues to be perpetuated in how we educate our kids. You know, I could go on and on, but I'm sure you have another question.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: No, what I was almost going to say is I totally hear you on, you know, needing to explain not just who you are, our culture, our backgrounds, because we are very different and we just don't fit one certain model.
I actually wanted to point out there's actually a USC study, and this is maybe my political nerd and numbers. I like looking at different polls but here we go. You know, a USC study, actually released last week, it showed like 7 percent of major films in 2019 featured a lead Hispanic or Latino actor. So that already is a very small percentage. You know, one-third of lead actors, and we're talking about representation in roles, they were actually pigeonholed, if you want to describe it that way, as criminals, right?
MS. TORRES: Mm-hmm.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: So I wanted to ask you about not just necessarily what we may look like on screen but how we are represented on screen and how difficult it can be, or if we are, in some ways, you know, kind of shaping the narrative of who we are in not the best way, or in not necessarily an array of what our culture and who we are as people actually represent.
MS. TORRES: Unfortunately, I think those who are starting out--and this is starting to change as well, whether you have writers, whether you have producers, whether you have directors--you kind of get caught in this terrible cycle of I want my work to be seen, I have something to give, this is what's out there, or this is what is going to sell, so I'm going to write to that. I'm going to put my energy in that, and then I'll get a foot in the door, and then I'll get to do whatever I want.
I get it, because we all need to eat and we all have bills to pay. I'm getting to that place where then I can do whatever I want to do is real, and we have to sort of make choices along the way. The problem with that is that you keep putting the same stuff out there, because it's going to sell. And my point, or what I have always hoped to do with the work that I put out there is that humanity sells, and that truth is what--the truth of our being is what people want to see, because we're mirrors. We are mirrors of ourselves, and who better to be mirrors of us, of Latinos, than other Latinos?
So put your families on screen, put your stories on screen, put the world that you know on screen. And, of course, we all have, you know, different people in our lives, different characters that have come in our lives, for better, for worse. But it's also important to show the humanity in it, the why of why this person is doing time, the why of why this particular neighborhood is in shambles and people make the choices that they make, the why of a success story. It's not two-dimensional. It is multidimensional. And so often you just don't get to dig deeper into the why of our stories.
So, you know, I often said the height of any person of color's acting career is to be able to play a pimp, a hooker, a maid, a drug dealer, an addict with relish and authenticity, without feeling like you've let your entire people down, your entire culture down, because you need and want to put those stories and bring a kind of majesty to those characters. And the only way that you can do that is by including the why, is by including the multidimensional story of how one gets there. I hope that makes sense.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Definitely. It definitely does. I totally understood what you meant. You know --
MS. TORRES: And I also want to play, you know, some rich chick on a yacht. I mean, we all get to do that too, right? I mean --
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Yeah, it seems fun.
MS. TORRES: --why not?
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Yeah. Jump into some really nice shoes on a yacht. I can see it, yeah.
MS. TORRES: Yes.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: I wanted to ask you, too, you know, and part of what you're saying, just not only the actors kind of bringing that humanity to their own roles, and speaking out about what roles should be out there, how we should be portrayed, you know, it is award season, a different kind of year because of the pandemic. Usually, it's earlier this year. But, you know, something that came out of the Emmys yesterday was the fact that a lot of people who ended up winning were White. There were some people of color who did win some awards, but you still tend to see that lack of diversity when it comes to celebrating achievement in the arts.
What are your thoughts about that, and have you seen some changes? Are we going in the right direction or is it still stalled a little bit?
MS. TORRES: I think we're definitely moving in the right direction. You know, it's easy to sort of yell and rail at the screen, right. It's like, "Oh, there should be more of us," and of course, yes, absolutely, 100 percent there should be more of us. Part of it is those who are voting. [Laughs.] I don't want to say that there are problems, but part of it is sort of like, you know, your whole voting pool of people who are of a certain age, of a certain culture, are drawn to watching certain content, and we really have to be kind of pulled out of the habit of watching similar things to really experience something [unclear] yourself.
And there's so much content out there. I have to say, I haven't watched anything, not everything. There's no way that I can watch everything. And so people are drawn to the things that they're drawn to. They're going to continue to be drawn to the things that they're drawn to. Streaming has become so specific that it gets harder and harder. I mean, you know, this year, news. Some people tuned in to the things they wanted to listen to that is a direct reflection of themselves.
So content and watching content isn't so different, especially when you have so many choices. What really needs to happen is that the voters have to become more diverse. The voters in the academies have to become much more diverse and inclusive, and that's how we get to really see the change.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: So how do you actually do that?
MS. TORRES: Well, I mean, you have to petition the academies. You have, you know, petition, and some of that has been done, letting more voters in, letting more established voters of many different cultures in, so that they can watch and they can nominate and put their two, three, four cents in. And that's how you, especially these awards ceremonies, when you hear a certain show spoken of over and over and over again, then you'll hear, "Oh, I should watch that." "Oh, I think I'm going to go see that." "Oh, that looks really good." But until "Gentefied" or "Vida," or, you know, any of these incredible other shows that are out there right now keep getting the same attention as a "Ted Lasso" or "The Crown," or until you keep hearing those names and those titles over and over and over and over again, it's not going to get the attention that they deserve.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Yeah. It's interesting that you point that out because, you know, you have seen more shows, whether it is, you know, African American families or focusing on Asian cultures as well as Hispanic cultures, but those shows, unfortunately--
MS. TORRES: But they're so beautiful. I mean, was it "Ramy," which is another one. I mean, there are just so many incredible--with beautiful work, telling beautiful stories, and they just have to get out there.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Right. And I actually wanted to ask you, what are some shows, because maybe there are viewers right now wondering, hm, what are you watching? What are some shows about a lot of Hispanic culture that's being represented, or, you know, where can I learn a little bit more about these people, right, or these actors? Who are some of the role models today that you're looking at, as well as shows that you think people should get into?
MS. TORRES: Oh, right now I feel like I've got this "Ted Lasso" fire, which I haven't seen a frame of, by the way. No insult to "Ted Lasso," but I keep hearing so much about it.
I have to say I'm not watching as much as I would like to, but I am so looking forward to the next season of "Gentefied." It's such a beautiful, beautiful show. The entire cast is brilliant. I'm looking forward to watching Gloria Calderon Kellett. Yes, Calderon's new show, "With Love." That's coming out soon. "Vida" is fantastic. Yeah, I need to catch up. There's a lot more out there, I know there is, but I do need to catch up.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: And in terms of role models, past and present, in the industry, who did you, who are you looking up to?
MS. TORRES: Oh goodness. You know, there's always Rita. There's always Rita Moreno. There's always Chita Rivera. There's, in my life, my goodness, there has always been Liz Torres, who, you know, made me laugh so much. And, you know, she has my name. She was one of the first Latinas that I remember seeing on television, and I was like, "Oh, is she mine? Is she one of mine?" Yes, these are women who have accomplished great things, and when I think of the time that they came up in, what they have been able to--their legacy is really quite, quite extraordinary. So I do stand on their shoulders. And there's so many incredible actors out there right now, I mean, just that I would love to work with.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: So what the advice that you would have given your younger self, because as much as you don't realize how much you have been able to not just bring to your characters but, you know, be that kind of change within an industry that is in some ways very stonewalled to people of color. What would you tell your younger self about, you know, keeping ahead, keeping your head up?
MS. TORRES: It gets better. [Laughs.] You know, and the language that I didn't have then, which I have now, is be the change. Be the change you want to see. Those are some of the most powerful words I have certainly heard, and so true. And you can't complain. You can't complain unless you're willing, you know, to put some skin in the game, and you've got to put some skin in the game and be the change that you want to be. And trust, trust that your voice and your story is important and necessary.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Yeah. And, you know, you are advocating, and many are advocating for our community, the Hispanic community, but how can we even be allies to others who are trying to get more representation in the industry, having worked with either other actors or other groups who are trying to really uplift not just the Hispanic community but all minority groups?
MS. TORRES: Yes. Look, it's so important to me that we all have a seat at the table, because we all are part of this incredible world, and every piece of the puzzle is important. And so how do you advocate for other cultures? You just do. You just mention and promote and support the Asian American community, the African American community, the Muslim community. We are together in this. We are what makes this world continue to move forward, and march forward, and be better and evolve. And if you don't include everyone--and, you know, there I go, LGBTQA as well--it's just, like I said before, you're just doing such a disservice to the generations that are coming behind us. They need to understand that we're just a small piece of the puzzle, a beautiful piece of the puzzle, a beautiful mosaic of a people. But it's just a couple of tiles in the wider and broader and more beautiful mosaic that is our world, that is our country, our cities, our communities. You don't have to go global. You just have to go down the street.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Well, you know, before I let you go, I wanted to ask, you know, what can fans of "9-1-1: Lone Star" look forward to? What's coming up?
MS. TORRES: I have no idea. [Laughs.] I have no idea.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: I love how honest you are. That's good.
MS. TORRES: Thanks. We can expect more adventures. We can expect more lifesaving. I saved a couple of lives last week. Expect an event, ripped from real life, that we're opening with. I can say that. I can say that much. But I'm looking forward to Tommy and what's next for her. She had a really, really hard season last season, with the passing of her husband. And so, we'll see. We'll see where she is now and how she's coping and what that looks like, what Tommy being a single mother and superhero looks like.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: And I've got to ask, is this one of your favorites, or one of the roles that you're most proudest of? If not, what are some of the ones that you've really loved doing, and why?
MS. TORRES: I do love Tommy. It is really the first time that a part has come to me so fully realized and fully fleshed out. I thank Tim Minear for that. He knew who I was going in, in terms of what I need to feed myself and to feed my creative soul. So he knew T had to come with somebody real. And so for that I'm incredibly grateful. She has a full family life. This is a rich human being of a certain age, who, as I like them, takes no prisoners and keeps moving forward. So I love that about Tommy, and that she is fully rooted in a world that's real. She's accessible. She's accessible in a way that maybe Jessica Pearson wasn't. Jessica Pearson from "Suits" and from "Pearson" was aspirational, in a way, but she was also just otherworldly and ridiculously fabulous. And that was fun to play, and I miss her sometimes. But she's never far, and neither are her shoes.
But yeah, I've enjoyed a really beautiful, varied career, and I look forward to more.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Well, we're all looking forward to seeing what you do next, both on the screen and, of course, behind it, to see how much more diversity and changes can happen within your industry. Like I mentioned, many industries are undergoing this, and it is good. I'm glad that we were able to talk to you about how you are trying to shine a light on this, so thank you so much for joining us today. I really appreciate it.
MS. TORRES: It's been my pleasure. Thank you so much.
MS. SOTOMAYOR: Of course.
