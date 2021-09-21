Doug Parker
Doug Parker was named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2013. He oversees American Airlines Group and American Airlines, its principal subsidiary company. Doug is a strong supporter of the people of the airline industry and American is emblematic of the transformation that has occurred in the industry in recent years. Previously, Doug was Chairman and CEO of US Airways. Doug is on the board of Airlines for America and also sits on the International Air Transport Association Board of Governors and oneworld Governing Board. He is also a member of the Vanderbilt University Board of Trust and the SMU Cox School of Business Executive Board. Doug earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Albion College in 1984 and a Master of Business Administration degree from Vanderbilt University in 1986.