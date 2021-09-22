Register for the program here.

The National Museum of the American Latino will be built in the coming years to celebrate the expansive and diverse histories, cultures and contributions of Latino communities. On Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 2:30pm ET, Washington Post reporter Arelis R. Hernández speaks with Eduardo Díaz, interim director of the planned museum and current director of the Smithsonian Latino Center, about the importance of recognizing this long history and how the past shapes our present in our conversations marking Hispanic Heritage Month.

Eduardo Díaz

Provided by The Smithsonian Institution.

Eduardo Díaz is the director of the Smithsonian Latino Center and the interim director of the National Museum of the American Latino, which was established by Congress in 2020. The Latino Center works to increase and enhance Latino presence at the Smithsonian by supporting, developing and promoting public and educational programs that focus on the Latino experience. Díaz advises the Smithsonian’s Secretary and Under Secretary for Museums and Culture as well as Congress on cultural issues related to Latino communities. In 2022, the Latino Center will open the Molina Family Latino Gallery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.