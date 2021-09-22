Eduardo Díaz
Eduardo Díaz is the director of the Smithsonian Latino Center and the interim director of the National Museum of the American Latino, which was established by Congress in 2020. The Latino Center works to increase and enhance Latino presence at the Smithsonian by supporting, developing and promoting public and educational programs that focus on the Latino experience. Díaz advises the Smithsonian’s Secretary and Under Secretary for Museums and Culture as well as Congress on cultural issues related to Latino communities. In 2022, the Latino Center will open the Molina Family Latino Gallery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.