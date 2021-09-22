MR. DÍAZ: Twenty-five years. Yeah, there was a report in 1994 called "Willful Neglect," and it was a very damning report that was commissioned by the Smithsonian itself. And you have to hand it to the institution for, you know, doing it, right, commissioning the report, which revealed that there was so little done. I mean, the name says it all, "Willful Neglect," and so the Smithsonian said, "Well, that's not a good report. What are we going to do about it?" And so the next year and years following 1997, a couple years after, three years after, the Latino Center was established, and our role really is to ensure Latino presence within the institution, which is a monumental task because we're talking about 19 museums, soon to be 21 museums, nine research centers, the National Zoo, a major festival on the Mall, a recording label, et cetera. So, you know, that's a lot of territory to cover, a lot of content to explore, to research, to do exhibitions around, to collect about, to program, educational and public programs, to publish and so forth, and so also use the digital world as a way to disseminate this information and this experience.