Washington Post associate editor and Watergate legend Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa have teamed up to author “Peril,” which takes readers deep inside the Trump and Biden administrations and the transition between the two. Having interviewed over 200 insiders, Woodward and Costa discuss what they consider to be one of the most dangerous periods in American history.

Bob Woodward

Bob Woodward is an associate editor at The Washington Post where he has worked for 50 years. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes, one for his Watergate coverage and the other for coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He has authored 20 national bestselling books, 14 of which have been #1 New York Times bestsellers.

Robert Costa

Robert Costa is a national political reporter at The Washington Post, where he has worked since 2014. He previously served as moderator and managing editor of Washington Week on PBS and as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge. He is from Bucks County, Pennsylvania.