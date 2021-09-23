When it comes to new services, I think look at--gaming, I think, is one of those sectors which hold a huge promise and where 5G can really make a difference. So, you need the unique throughput and bandwidth that 5G offers plus this instant responsiveness of the network. So, already today, gaming is $175 billion industry, globally. About 50 percent of it is already mobile. And based on call it early experiences, we look around the world. In South Korea, for example, that already has a nationwide network in the mid-band, so a high-performance network, the big growth has been in the gaming sector and the partnerships between the operators and the device manufacturers. Both the iPhone and the Samsung new devices are actually gaming platforms. There is a lot of innovation happening in and around gaming. So, I think add to that, in the not-too-distant future, I wouldn't be surprised if we see some new creative headsets/goggles as we can see some more immersive gaming experiences taking form. It's not--it wouldn't be too far-fetched that now that the network compute platform is being pushed out into the far edge, that you can have basically a virtual gaming console sitting on the network and the relatively thin client and device. So, my kid wouldn't have to buy a new gaming console every 18 months. You can literally rely on the cloud infrastructure with instant responsiveness over 5G. So, I think gaming is one of those really exciting spaces in the consumer category.