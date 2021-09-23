And you know, for me, there are three key asks that I continue to have of countries. One is please come forward with ambitious plans to cut emissions, and particularly that message is for the G20, which account for 80 percent of global emissions. Secondly, you know, for countries, the donor nations, the developed nations to deliver on the finance that's been promised. And as I said, I think the U.S. announcement will help in that process. And thirdly, you know, we always talk about the historic Paris Agreement, and it was an historic agreement, in 2015. But what we also need to do now is close off some of the detailed rules around some of the elements of what we refer to as the Paris Rulebook, and that's something that we want to try and achieve at COP26 as well.