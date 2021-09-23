Sir, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.
MR. SHARMA: Thank you very much for having me on. I'm looking forward to the discussion.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, let's start with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech last night before the U.N., in which he used some pretty strong language suggesting that the world needed to grow up in the face of the challenges. What did you make of that speech in that forum, and do you believe it piqued other leaders' interest in coming to COP26 with their game faces on?
MR. SHARMA: I thought it was actually a very good speech. I think it's a typical speech that you'd hear from Boris Johnson, where he makes and articulates very clearly why we need to take action and basically paints the picture of why it's important that we take action now.
And you know, the premise is also echoing what we saw in the report from the IPCC, which came out last month, where you know, it was really a stark warning to all of us, which is that the window on getting to grips with climate change and ensuring that we are keeping the 1.5-degree limit of global warming within reach is closing. There is still time to act, but this is the decisive decade, and that's why Prime Minister Johnson, the U.N. Secretary-General, I, and many others have made the case here this week that we must take action collectively on this, particularly the biggest emitters, the G20 nations, accounting for 80 percent of global emissions. They all promised they will set out more ambitious plans to cutting emissions before COP26, and we need to see that coming forward in the remaining 39 days before COP.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Just to get back to that speech last night, have you spoken to Prime Minister Johnson since the speech and asked him about the reaction to it?
MR. SHARMA: I haven't spoken to him. He was obviously flying back. There's a time difference. But I have--I have texted him.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And can you tell us about the response?
MR. SHARMA: Well, I think the response has been really pretty good in terms of what has come forward from, you know, people in the U.K. and, in fact, you know, the coverage of it. And you know, the Prime Minister, as ever, made the case for change in a really powerful way but in a way that connects with people around the world, and I think that is what's important. First of all, recognize that the reason we need to get to grips with this now is because it matters for absolutely every single person on our planet.
And we know, we are already, Frances, at 1.2 degrees above the industrial levels in terms of global warming. Now that may not sound like very much at all, but we're seeing the consequences of that around the world. You have seen that in the United States, what's happening in terms of the wildfires. We're seeing, you know, flooding. In China, you've seen in recent weeks terrible flooding and loss of lives and livelihoods. We've seen the same in Central Europe.
In the U.K., you know, I hosted a meeting for ministers from around the world in July. And during that period, over a 24-hour period, we had one month's worth of rain fall on London. We had flooding in our city.
And so this is something that is being felt around the world, and I have been to parts of the world where I have seen, you know, very clearly the impacts of climate change and spoken to communities on the front line. I was in Nepal a few months ago. I went to meet some mountain communities in the Himalayas, and you know, these are people who have been displaced from their homes because of a combination of flooding and drought.
You know, I've been to Barbuda, an island that was hit in 2017 by a hurricane, Hurricane Irma. And they had some restoration, but when you drive around and you walk around the island it literally feels like the hurricane came in a few weeks ago. And speaking to community leaders there, they made two points to me: One is that lots of people have not been able to come back because of the devastation that's been caused. So you are seeing migration, and I'm afraid that is going to increase as climate events get worse. And the second message they said to me was that, please tell the biggest emitters that in the same way that we are doing our bit, we are acting, they must also step up to the plate and deliver on the commitments to cut emissions.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah, so talking about the biggest emitters, I'd like to ask you about a recent trip to China and a headline this week, when President Xi said he would stop investing in coal-fired plants abroad. Are you expecting to see President Xi at COP26?
MR. SHARMA: Well, firstly, look, I've been having a discussion with my counterparts in China over the past year. I was there, as you said, a few weeks ago. And you know, the ending of international coal financing and the phase-out of domestic coal use was clearly, you know, a big part of the discussions that I had. So I welcome the statements that have been made by President Xi Jinping. I think that is a big, big signal to the rest of the world about the direction that China wants to go in.
But, there have been a number of big commitments that have been made by President Xi. You know, firstly, ensuring that they have carbon neutrality in their economy before 2060, peaking of emissions before 2030, restricting the use of coal over the next 5 years, and then phasing it down from 2026. I mean, the point I made was that, you know, we welcome these commitments; we want to see the detail of this.
And really, importantly, China, along with every other G20 nation, has committed before COP26 to come forward with ambitious plans to cut emissions by 2030. So that's my big ask. The ball is in their court. We want to see how they return that serve.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And do you expect him to show up in person?
MR. SHARMA: Well, I very much hope that he will. We know that a delegation is coming from China. And China is absolutely critical to this. I think it will make a big, big positive difference if President Xi Jinping does attend COP26. You know, China is responsible for over a quarter of the world's emissions. They are one of the biggest economies in the world, and they are absolutely vital to this equation, this puzzle that we need to solve, to make sure that we have plans to fix climate change.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So you are now in the U.S., and I'm sure you've had the opportunity to speak to other leaders who are engaged in the critical work that you're working on. Can you tell us some about the discussions you've had so far?
MR. SHARMA: So I've had a range of discussions. Obviously, I met with my friend, John Kerry. And I've very much welcomed the commitment that's been made by the U.S. in terms of climate finance. You know, it is--it is an unblocker. There have been countries that have said that, you know, unless the U.S. and others come forward with more ambitious climate finance commitments, it's going to be very difficult for them to move. So now there is an opportunity for us to go back to other donor countries, to go back to the big emitters and say that this is now, you know, their chance to come forward with ambition as well.
I mean, I've been having this discussion with our U.S. colleagues on finance for some time, the same discussion, frankly, that I've been having with other countries around the world. So I'm pleased with the announcement, and I hope it acts as a spur for others to come forward as well.
I've also met, you know, many climate-vulnerable countries, those in the Pacific, small island states. And the point they always make to me is that when they talk about limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees they use this phrase "1.5 to stay alive." And it is literally that's what is important for them. That's what it actually means because, you know, they are seeing sea levels rise, and they can see that if we get to global temperatures of 1.5 degrees they will not have a place to call home. And that's why it is so acute for them.
And the message that they have been delivering to me consistently is that, please, ask the biggest emitters to come forward as well. These are countries with the moral voice, the moral authority to speak. But I do see myself as someone who has to help amplify that voice, and that's what I've been doing over the past year.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So Britain now has this role hosting the summit, which will be in early November in Glasgow. In the past, Britain has been part of the E.U. and many climate negotiations. Now, it's a small island nation, post-Brexit. How has that affected your role and the leverage you can use in persuading other countries to adopt some of these financial and other commitments that you're talking about?
MR. SHARMA: Well, I think, Frances, the first thing to say is that we are one of the biggest economies in the world. We are, you know, members of the Commonwealth, the U.N., NATO. We're on the P5. So actually, the U.K. is a big international player, and we were that when we were part of the E.U., and we remain that.
But my role as COP26 President is, of course, a neutral role. It is to corral countries together to ensure that we can find a consensus. And over the past year, I have spoken to well over 100 governments around the world, leaders, ministers. I have in the last 8 months visited around 35 countries, some of them more than once, in terms of getting that message across.
And if you have a look at where we've got to since we took on the COP26 presidency, you know, when we assumed this role, less than 30 percent of the world economy was covered by a net zero target. We're now 70 percent of the world economy covered by a net zero target. For the first time ever, we've got a G7 which is committed to net zero and also has ambitious plans, each of these countries, to cut emissions by 2030, which align with net zero by 2050.
And you know, the--Prime Minister Johnson has been leading the G7. The U.K., of course, chairs that. We've seen commitments from all the G7 to say that they will not be financing coal projects internationally. South Korea has done the same. We've now seen the announcement from China. So we have worked with our friends and partners around the world to shift the dial. The reality is that we still have a mountain to climb between now and COP26.
And you know, for me, there are three key asks that I continue to have of countries. One is please come forward with ambitious plans to cut emissions, and particularly that message is for the G20, which account for 80 percent of global emissions. Secondly, you know, for countries, the donor nations, the developed nations to deliver on the finance that's been promised. And as I said, I think the U.S. announcement will help in that process. And thirdly, you know, we always talk about the historic Paris Agreement, and it was an historic agreement, in 2015. But what we also need to do now is close off some of the detailed rules around some of the elements of what we refer to as the Paris Rulebook, and that's something that we want to try and achieve at COP26 as well.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I'd like to ask a little bit more about the U.S. role here. Of course, we've had a change of administration from an administration that deprioritized some of the issues you're talking about and backed out of the Paris Agreement. There's been a great change. But what is the--what are global leaders looking to the U.S. for? Leadership? Finance? What role should the U.S. be playing going ahead?
MR. SHARMA: I think all of the above, and I think, as I said, the U.S. has stepped up in terms of finance. You know, John Kerry I know has been going around the world as well and taking that message to countries. You've seen the commitments that the U.S. has made in terms of its own 2030 emission reduction targets, net zero by 2050. And all that is good, but I think that the message here is for every country to play its part. It's--you know, it's not just one or two of us. Everyone needs to play their part.
And you will have seen there was a report put out by the United Nations, which was pretty sobering, a few weeks ago, which said that if you look at all the 2030 emissions reduction targets that countries around the world have put forward, there are a range of countries that have put forward more ambition, but some still haven't come forward with ambition. You add all of that up, and it says that we will--instead of cutting emissions by 2030, we're going to see a 16 percent rise in emissions.
But you know, the positive aspect of that report was that there are 70 nations around the world, you know, including the United Kingdom, which have come forward with ambitious plans to cut emissions by 2030 and then also have plans to go to net zero and have strategies in place to do this. And if you take the impact of what, you know, they're going to do, you would see a 26 percent reduction on emissions by 2030.
So you know, countries have shown a political will to take this forward and to take action. What we now need is for every country to do that. And my message again is very clear, that it is the G20. That is what the climate-vulnerable countries also want. We recognize that that's where we need to have more delivery, and I hope that that will come forward before COP26.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, just one more question about the U.S. Having seen these changes, these about-faces on Paris and other climate commitments over the past few years, do other countries have faith that the U.S.--in the longevity of the U.S. commitments, and do you have faith?
MR. SHARMA: Look, I have confidence that President Biden, my friend John Kerry, are going to deliver on the commitments that they have made, and I think it's vitally important that they do so.
You know, I look to the U.K., for instance. Over the last few years, we have developed a political consensus across all the major parties that tackling climate change is vitally important, that we can demonstrate green growth. You know, in our country, we have managed to grow our economy, our GDP, by almost 80 percent over a 30-year period, and yet, we managed to cut emissions by over 40 percent. The U.K. is very much a poster child for green growth. You know, we've now got the biggest offshore wind sector in the world. It is possible to do this.
And what I am really encouraged by is that when I've gone around the world is the private sector is singing from the same hymn sheet as governments, as civil society now, and you're seeing a huge enthusiasm from the private sector as well to drive change. I think that will make a big difference in the U.S. and in other countries.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So as we're seeing new climate pledges coming in from countries around the world in advance of COP26, how confident are you that they're based on solid data about their own emissions?
MR. SHARMA: Well, so one of the issues that we need to close off the Paris Rulebook is on transparency, where precisely at this point is that you have countries making commitments. We then want to see them providing the information in terms of transparency as to what progress they're making. And/or, you know, the process of best offtakes, every few years, which as you'd set out under the Paris Agreement, will then tell us whether counties have made the progress and they have delivered on the commitments that they have made. But of course, we need to ensure that we close off and reach agreement on these--this whole issue around transparency at COP26.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So this summit, of course, was delayed for a year. There has been--there have been questions about making sure that, with the pandemic, it's safe for people to come. Can you talk briefly about the kinds of precautions you're taking to make sure a vast gathering like this can be conducted safely?
MR. SHARMA: Well, Frances, you're right. You know, we've delayed this by a year, and we know that climate change hasn't taken time off during that period. In fact, we have seen even more ferocious climate events in just about every country in the world.
So countries that I have spoken to, everybody wants this to be a physical event, and ultimately, this is a negotiation amongst almost 200 nations. And for me, it's really important that those developing countries, the climate-vulnerable countries sit at the same table as the biggest emitters and as the biggest economies, are able to look them in the eye. So we are planning for a physical event, and safety is paramount, the safety of people attending but, of course, safety of the people in Glasgow, in the United Kingdom.
We are ensuring that, you know, anyone who's an accredited delegate, who is not able to get vaccinated in their home nation, can get vaccinated through a program that we're running with the United Nations. We've had, you know, people who have applied for this, and we're rolling that out now, and I'm confident that all of those who have applied will get vaccinated and be able to attend COP26.
We are ensuring that, you know, people who are coming from what, you know, we refer to in the U.K. as a red-list country--we have a traffic light system in terms of where countries are. For countries, for delegates from red-list countries, we are saying that they will enter quarantine for 5 days if they have had a vaccine; if they haven't, for 10 days. And that will be really useful in ensuring that we're keeping people safe.
And then, you know, there's going to be a daily testing regime as well to come into the part of the conference where the negotiations are going to be taking place, the Blue Zone, and there are a range of other measures that we're pulling in to make sure that this is a safe and secure event.
And I just made this point, which is, you know, any country that has organized a COP knows just how challenging even in normal times it is to organize an event of this magnitude, and we're doing this with, you know, COVID looming over us as well. And I've been very pleased by the conversations I've had with ministers around the world who've acknowledged the fact that the U.K. has really stepped up to the plate and that, you know, we are--we are doing a lot to ensure that this event can go ahead physically. And it's really important that it does.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So given those measures, the vaccination and the quarantine, is there any truth to climate activists' concerns that poor nations won't get there and that this summit could actually increase inequities?
MR. SHARMA: Well, I think if you--if you look at what nations have said, particularly climate-vulnerables have said they want this to be a physical event. And we are ensuring that people who need to get vaccinated are getting vaccinated. We are working to make sure that, you know, particularly those in countries that are some way away and, for instance, in the Pacific--we are--we are working with them to ensure that they are able to attend. And certainly, from the statistics that I've seen in terms of countries coming, you know, I'm confident that we will have people who want to come; they will be able to attend.
We've already got 100 world leaders who have committed to coming in person. You know, I think we will see more than 100 world leaders coming.
So we are--we are ramping up efforts to make sure that this is as inclusive a COP as possible. And for me, it is really vitally important that this is an event where everyone is able to come together and have their say.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So you've mentioned your meetings with the Climate Envoy, John Kerry, and Biden's commitment. How are you persuading other countries to take on those sorts of commitments? What's your language to them?
MR. SHARMA: Well, my language has been very consistent. I think, you know, people have appreciated that the U.K. asks have been entirely consistent in terms of emissions reductions, in terms of finance from donor nations, in terms of countries coming forward with plans to attack the climate change, and of course, working with them so we can try and find some landing grounds ahead of COP26 on these complex rules that we need to agree ahead of COP26.
I have done a lot of listening, and I think it's really important as a neutral presidency that we listen to what countries have to say. I've also been very clear that where countries have taken positive action, where they've made commitments, I've been very happy to acknowledge that in public.
But of course, you know, you are able to have in this role an opportunity to have very frank discussions with countries about what they need to do, and that's what I've been doing. Ultimately, every country I talk to recognizes why this is important for them to do this for themselves, for their own populations, let alone for the rest of the world. So what they now need to do is to show that political will at the leader level and make those bold commitments.
And I think, as Prime Minister Johnson underlined in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly, this is not a zero-sum game. You can cut emissions, you can have a healthier world, at the same time as growing the economy, at the same time as having green jobs. And that's the future is building back better, building back greener, that I want to see around the world.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I'd like to ask you about ESG, the Economic Social and Governance factors that companies can use, but particularly about transparency, which is what you talked about earlier on. How can we be sure that there are measurement standards that companies adopt and use going ahead when they claim to be ESG-compliant?
MR. SHARMA: Yes. So, Frances, I think this is a very important point in the same way that, as we've just discussed, we want to have confidence that countries are delivering on the commitments that they've made. We obviously want the same from companies.
We've been running a U.N. campaign called Race for Zero, which companies sign up to, and they commit to go to net zero by 2050. But this isn't some sort of, you know, vague commitment. This is based on science, the commitments, showing they have to demonstrate, you know, what they are going to do in the near term as they build out to 2050. And you know, this is a campaign which has had lots of companies, the biggest companies around the world, sign up to. We are seeing non-state actors, cities, regions, universities sign up to this.
And also, you know, finance is a vital part of this. So we've been working with Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, who is Prime Minister Johnson's private finance advisor on COP26. And you know, with our teams, we have now got around $90 trillion of assets committed to go to net zero by 2050. I mean, that is really, really big.
But what we now need to do is ensure that those funds can also find their way to developing countries. We know that is going to need trillions of dollars a year to ensure that we have climate resilient infrastructure and projects around the world. There is a wall of money out there. We now need to work together with the multilateral development banks, together with governments to ensure that we connect the capital with the requirement for projects around the world.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I have time for just one question, and I'm afraid it has to be a brief answer. How will you measure success? What has to happen at COP26 that will say that was a successful summit?
MR. SHARMA: We need to be able to credibly say that we have kept 1.5 alive. And the way that we're going to have to do that is look at the commitments that have been made, and then if there is a gap we have to set out, as countries, how we're going to close that gap in this decisive decade. I mean, basically, time is out. There are not going to be any second chances, Frances. So we have to get this right at COP26.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: President Sharma, "time is out." Those are pretty sobering words to take away from our discussion. Thank you so much for joining us today.
MR. SHARMA: Thank you so much.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: That's all we have time for although I had many more questions I would have loved to ask President Sharma. Thank you for joining us.
If you’d like to see more from Washington Post, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com where you can register for upcoming events.
I'm Frances Stead Sellers, and thank you.\
[End recorded session.]