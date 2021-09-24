Molly Anderson
Molly Anderson is a business attorney and the founder of Anderson Legal Innovation, LLC, a client-focused law firm located just north of Atlanta, Georgia. She is passionate about helping her clients create and grow their businesses. Before starting her law firm, Molly observed repetitive pain points created by the traditional legal services model. She designed her firm to improve the client experience by using the latest in legal technology, flat-fee billing, and a practical approach to legal advice. Molly graduated from the University of Georgia Law School in 2011, where she served on the University of Georgia Law Review. Before becoming an attorney, Molly studied saxophone performance, also at the University of Georgia. She spends her free time chasing two very active children, traveling with her husband (subject to the pandemic), and learning watercolor painting.
Anthony C. Klotz, PhD
Dr. Anthony C. Klotz is an Associate Professor of Management at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University. He teaches classes in Organizational Behavior, HR Management, and Leadership at the undergraduate, MBA, and Ph.D. levels. Anthony received his Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior from the University of Oklahoma in May 2013. He joined Mays in July 2019.
Anthony’s research has been published in Academy of Management Review, Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Management, and Personnel Psychology. His research has also been featured in the Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review.