The first is pretty basic, it's a backlog of resignations. In 2020, because of the pandemic, a lot of people who might have otherwise quit their jobs stayed put in their jobs. And so, as the economy improves and we hopefully reach the end of the pandemic, some of those people will probably enact their plans to leave. There's also heightened levels of burnout across the economy, from frontline workers to the executive suite, and we know that burnout is a predicter of turnover. And so, again, heightened levels of "burnover" leading to heightened resignations. The third one is probably the most difficult, and that's the shift in identity or the pandemic epiphanies people have had and decided to make major shifts in their life during the pandemic. And so, in many cases, that may lead to them switching their jobs. And then, finally, the one that gets a lot of the attention which is individuals who have been working remotely for the last year-and-a-half. Many are excited to return to the office, but a number of them are not. And so, there is some percentage of those employees who are going to quit rather than go back to the office.