And then getting to the sort of politics of this, I think that if we had had more collective agreement around a common set of shared principles on how to slow the spread--it wasn’t going to prevent the pandemic; this virus was going to spread--but could we have reduced the scope of the spread, could we have bought ourselves more time and preserved more life until we were able to get to a vaccine? I think we could have if we had agreed early on that there were a common set of principles that we should adopt nationally to try to make the country more impervious to the virus’ continued advance, like wearing masks and high-quality masks, getting high-quality masks to people who were more vulnerable, you know, agreeing that we’re going to limit our social activity and try to, you know, limit the kinds of environments that are conducive to spread. There were just certain things that we could have done that weren’t going to be onerous on society. They were--they were, you know, inconvenient but they would allow activity, business activity, leisure activity to continue on some semblance of normalcy but could limit the scope of the spread of this virus. We couldn’t agree on the easy stuff, and that was a real problem. And we couldn’t get political leadership to align fully behind the easy stuff all the way through.