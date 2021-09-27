Nasrin Rezai
Nasrin Rezai is senior vice president and Chief Information Security Officer for Verizon. She is responsible for setting information security strategy, policy, standards, architecture and processes. Rezai and her team work with and across Verizon’s business units to protect its customers and its leading networks.
Prior to joining Verizon, Nasrin held the position of Global Chief Information and Product Cyber Security Officer at GE. She was responsible for all aspects of cyber security strategy and operations for GE products and enterprise, including incident response, threat intelligence, security services, architecture, commercial OT security, and regulatory & compliance.
Her previous roles include Global CISO for GE Capital and head of Corporate Governance, Technology Risk and M&A security, for the industrial GE businesses. Prior to GE, she served as SVP, Chief Tech. Risk Officer in the Enterprise Risk Management Organization at State Street and as CTO of Security at Cisco Systems.
Throughout her career, Nasrin has promoted engineering and architecture in designing security solutions for large enterprises. She is passionate about helping others develop their potential, and mentors many young men and women. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in information systems. She also holds an Executive Certification from Harvard and Cambridge.
Nasrin lives with her family in Mendham, NJ
Steve Van Kuiken
Steve is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and global leader of McKinsey Technology, the firm’s core technology practice that helps clients deliver end-to-end tech-enabled transformations, focusing on IT infrastructure, including Cloud, architecture, data, and overall technology strategy and implementation. Steve has served companies across industries, with a focus on healthcare organizations. He’s based in New Jersey and led McKinsey’s 2017 research on re-accelerating economic growth in New Jersey.
In a segment sponsored by Splunk, Chief Cloud Officer of Splunk Sendur Sellakumar shares how a data foundation can help accelerate cloud-driven transformation. In the face of rapid change and new demands including flexible working environments and innovative digital experiences, cloud acceleration is a necessity for leaders.
Sendur Sellakumar
Sendur Sellakumar is the Senior Vice President, Chief Cloud Officer for Splunk. Sendur is responsible for accelerating cloud transformations by creating and implementing strategies to help Splunk’s customers migrate to the cloud. Prior to assuming the Chief Cloud Officer role in July of 2021, Sendur held various key leadership positions at Splunk, including Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer from 2019 to 2021; Senior Vice President and Vice President of Cloud from 2017 to 2019; and Vice President, Corporate Development from 2013 to 2017.Sendur has a rich background in the financial services industry, as well as engineering. Before joining Splunk, he worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. Earlier in his career, Sendur held several engineering roles at enterprise technology companies, including Qualcomm and Autodesk. Sendur holds a B.S. from the University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.
Moderated by Jeanne Meserve
Jeanne Meserve is a homeland security expert and analyst, moderator, and award-winning journalist. She is currently a Security Expert for Canada’s CTV News and co-host of the SpyTalk podcast. While a correspondent and anchor at CNN and ABC Jeanne earned her profession’s highest honors, including two Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She also contributed to two CNN Peabody Awards.
Jeanne is a member of the Homeland Security Experts Group and the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, and serves on the board of the non-profit Space Foundation.
She moderates discussions on topics ranging from technology and security, to medicine and the environment. Her clients include AtlanticLIVE, Washington Post Live, the Munich Security Conference, the Halifax International Security Forum, and the global conferences of the International Women’s Forum.
At CNN Meserve created the homeland security beat, covering intelligence, law enforcement, cyber, aviation, border and port security. She anchored worldwide coverage of the Yitzhak Rabin assassination and the death of Princess Diana, and was the first to report on the devastating flooding in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. She was a key member of the CNN political team during the 1996 and 2000 elections. While at ABC News she covered the State Department and reported from the Middle East, Asia and Europe.