My first guest today is Steve Van Kuiken. He is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and global leader of McKinsey Technology.
MR. VAN KUIKEN: Joseph, thank you.
So the big question of the last 18 months is, how has cloud changed how this pandemic has functioned? How has the pandemic changed, just how has cloud enabled that?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: So it's a great question because we've seen a huge uptake in cloud, and I'll talk a little bit about the numbers. But the pandemic has changed how we work. It's changed how we interact, changed how we learn. It's changed so much of our lives, and the cloud is allowing companies to adapt to that change more quickly.
In a recent survey we did of global executives, the increase in digital interactions that companies had with their customers, that increased dramatically. It went from 40 to 65 percent of their interactions on average were digital. Most companies were getting close to 80 percent of their interactions were digital.
Companies started to invest much more heavily in technology as part of the--you know, underneath, with the pandemic, in the face of the pandemic, we saw most companies reporting that they are seven years ahead of where they thought they would be prior to the pandemic.
And, finally, the big number, many companies reported or on average reported that they were moving, believe it or not, 24 times faster to the cloud than they thought. This was all driven by the need to change rapidly in the face of the pandemic, how we interact with our customers, how we interact with suppliers, and frankly, how we interact internally in our companies. The cloud enabled a lot of that, and it went from being something the companies were doing, but at a slow peace, to something they're now doing very rapidly.
MR. MARKS: Just to help people understand this, a counter-factual. If this pandemic had happened 10 or 15 years ago before this real move to the large-scale cloud computing, what would work and life have looked like under those circumstances compared to what actually happened?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: I think it would have been a lot more challenging. I think, for instance, we would not be communicating in the virtual world the way we are. The virtual meetings would not be at the pace and scale that they are. Many of us would be dealing with the dangers of the pandemic. Many more of us would be meeting in person. We would be going about our normal lives, I think. We would not be buying online like we are, and then companies would not be able to respond with the speed and effectiveness they did.
You take a company like UPS who optimizes 20 million deliveries a day in the cloud. They would not have been able to do that. They would not have been able to deal with the dramatic increase in demand that we saw during the pandemic. So you would have seen breakdowns in the supply chain, and obviously, we're having supply chain challenges today, given the pandemic, but they would be far greater.
So I think the cloud is kind of this invisible capability in the background that's actually allowed us to deal with the pandemic in a way that I think you're right. The thought experiment going back 15 years, it's almost hard to imagine how we would have gotten through it the way we have, and frankly, while it's been challenging for everybody, in some ways, businesses have been remarkably resilient in terms of how they have dealt with the pandemic. And I think a lot of it--not a lot of it, but some of it and much of it is due to the enablement that the clouds provided them.
MR. MARKS: Yes. So, in other words, even though our lives have been obviously upended the last 18 months, the effect on daily life and on the economy just would have been hugely higher, right?
You know, Zoom--when the pandemic hit, Zoom was adding thousands of users a night to their network and allowing videoconferencing. They would not have been able to do that 10, 15 years ago, just they wouldn't. It's literally hard to imagine.
Easy Pay in India, I think they're going from 300,000 users to 1.5 million. I mean, I could go on and on, but the numbers in terms of how companies have been able to scale their operations in the face of the pandemic, it's really remarkable. And, yes, I would hate to imagine what it would be like without the cloud.
MR. MARKS: What are things going to look like when we return to the office and when life returns to some greater semblance of normalcy? Will this pace continue as it has in cloud adoption? Will it slow down? What do you think?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: I think it's going to continue to accelerate. I think everyone--prior to the pandemic, companies were moving, but they weren't moving at the same pace. I don't think there's any going back now.
The cloud does a number of things for a company. One is it makes--it dramatically increases the speed of change. You can experiment in the cloud at a much faster pace and a much lower cost than you could in a traditional environment or your own kind of data center environment. You can scale much more rapidly. So, if you have a good idea, you can scale it far more rapidly than you can in a traditional environment, and your costs will go down.
I think when we go back after the pandemic, the cloud will become even more important because I think a lot of us will be living in a hybrid work world where some people will be home. Some will be at the office. In some ways, the challenges of that will be even greater than the pure virtual world, and how do you make that an effective experience for your employees?
I think, also, the demands on the supply chain are going to continue, and consumers--many things that we started to do or accelerate under the pandemic, I don't think will slow down. Online ordering, the way we consume content, those things are going to continue to accelerate, and I think the demands on companies to keep adopting the cloud will only grow.
MR. MARKS: Where are we right now in the big story of cloud adoption? Are we at the beginning? Are we at the middle? How far have we gotten?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: We're at the early stages. So, if you think of it, I mean, the cloud has been around for some time now, but it was originally adapted more by small companies and startups because the great advantage of the cloud was if you wanted to start a tech company, you didn't have to buy servers and rent space in a data center. You just get out your credit card and buy computing power in the cloud. Enterprises then started to adapt, adopt the cloud, but again at a slow pace. We're now getting to, I think, 15 percent of enterprise workloads might be in the cloud now. So we're at very early stages.
Our own research suggests that in the Fortune 500, we believe there's one trillion in value that can be unlocked by adopting the cloud between now and 2030. That comes in many forms. Some of it is in just improvements and operations. So the cloud will improve companies' risk and resilience. They're better able to deal with cybersecurity. They're better able to keep their operations up and running. It also allows them to digitize their core processes and drive down costs in a way that they couldn't before.
But then, also, the bigger value in the cloud will be in the innovation that I keep talking about. I think companies will be able to innovate faster. They'll be able to adopt new technologist at a much faster pace. So, if you look ahead, technologies like edge computing and the marriage of 5G and the cloud will unleash all kinds of innovation that is almost hard to imagine right now.
Just to pause on that for an example, if you think of when 4G was adopted, it allowed companies like Airbnb and Uber and, you know, the social--the global social, mobile, social media to proliferate. I think now that 5G is coming, you marry that with the cloud, there will be all kinds of new business models that will emerge from that that are hard to imagine today, but those are, I would argue, imminent over the next 10 years.
The list goes on, but block chain, quantum computing, all of these things will be tied and accelerated by the cloud.
MR. MARKS: You said it's hard to imagine. Can you give us just a taste of that, something that will blow our minds that you think is going to be possible in five, ten years based on increased cloud adoption that it would be tough to imagine now?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: Well, yeah. If I had the right idea, I would just--I'd be working on it right now. Maybe a couple of real-life examples that could be interesting. One is Moderna. Prior to the pandemic, the Moderna had built what they called the "software for life," which is it's a drug design studio. This was all built in the cloud. It allows them to analyze and design mRNA sequences for protein targets. It also allows them to share data amongst experiments and engineers and scientists effectively, and it also improves their security and compliance.
Now, once the pandemic had hit, it took them only 42 days to get their drug or their vaccine ready for Phase I trials and to submit to the NIH. It's pretty remarkable progress, and I think the Moderna would say they couldn't do that without the cloud.
Another interesting example, Emirates and the New Zealand Team won the America's Cup this year. They have used a terrific mix of cloud-based artificial intelligence technologies along with their world-class sailors to win the America's Cup. So what they did is in the very early stages of preparing for the America's Cup, they built a reinforcement learning algorithm on AWS's cloud, and within three weeks, the algorithm could beat the best sailors in the world in the simulator.
Now, in the end, the algorithm is not going to race the boat itself, but that combination of kind of human intelligence and artificial intelligence is what allowed them to compete so effectively. And now you'll see--I mean, America's Cup is just one sport. You're going to see this across all sports where technology and human excellence will come together to compete in a way and allow teams and sports to compete in a way that they never--you could never imagine in the past. Those are just two examples.
I think we're going to see more of that. We're going to see innovation happening at a much faster pace. Manufacturing will become much more automated. Again, 5G and technology together, cars will--we will have self-driving cars. They will be maintained proactively. The costs will go down dramatically. They'll be much safer. Those things are coming. It's just a matter of time.
MR. MARKS: What's holding up cloud adoption so far? It says roughly 15 percent. I forget what the metric was.
MR. MARKS: Why isn't it higher? What's holding things up?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: So, one is companies got a lot of money and knowledge invested in their data centers and their traditional environments. Moving all of that to the cloud is actually not an easy undertaking. It takes a lot of investment. It takes expertise. It takes some--you know, there's a lot of thought that needs to go into moving it over, how you move it over, and how you prepare your environment for the cloud, and I think that's--there's also, frankly, some regulatory hurdles and data security issues that you have to deal with on that transition to the cloud.
And if you think of most of our environment, like I said, probably 15 percent of workloads are in the cloud, 85 percent still operating in this old world, and we've got to move the old world into the new world. That's going to take effort. That takes talent. That takes planning. So companies are--you know, they're moving, and they're moving faster, and they're investing more money in it now. They're taking it more seriously, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
MR. MARKS: You talked a little bit about Moderna as an example of what has been done with cloud technology. What specifically do you see changing in health care with greater cloud adoption?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: Well, I think there's all kinds of changes that are going to happen in health care, which needs a revolution around technology, because today we access health care in a fairly analog way. Most people call their doctor. They go see the doctor. You get paper results. In a new world that's enabled by cloud, our patient data will live with us. We'll be able to access it easily. Our health care providers will be able to access it. I think we'll also--you know, during the pandemic, you saw an explosion in the use of online virtual care. That's not going to stop because, in some cases, it's more effective. It's certainly far more cheaper and faster.
I also think pharmaceutical companies and medical product companies are going to be using technology to both speed up the development of their drugs like Moderna did but also improve the effectiveness of their drugs or therapies, everywhere from digital therapeutics where digital interactions or behavioral changes driven through technology are tied to the therapy itself to things like robotic surgery where robots are performing surgery, in many ways, a more effective way and certainly probably lower cost.
So I think you're going to see changes across health care that are going to be driven by this--by technology, and these are just some of the examples. More will come, but the cloud will be the key--one of the key drivers that will allow companies to make those kinds of changes.
And, again, you see the big pharmaceutical companies, the big payers, as well as the tech world all focused on this problem. So, with the amount of money and resources and talent that's being focused on it, I think health care is one example of an industry that will look very different 10 years from now than it does today.
MR. MARKS: You've mentioned 5G a few times. Explain to us how 5G and cloud work together. What's the connection there?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: Yeah. Well, so if you think of 5G just dramatically expanding access and broadband--and bandwidth--sorry--if you recall it at the edge of the network--so, for instance, 5G will allow you to automate and enable more technology at the point of use. So that could be in your car. It could be in the manufacturing plant. It could be around your farm equipment or your mining equipment, which all becomes automated. Your car will build its own intelligence. I mean, Tesla now, the major automakers are all putting intelligence into their cars in a way we couldn't have imagined. You know, you see mining operations, building automated vehicles that are operating in the mines. So these are all examples of kind of edge computing, and these will all become even more 5G-enabled so the ability of that technology to operate at the edge is going to grow with 5G dramatically.
Now with the cloud, you can connect those devices to the cloud. You can share the data. You can enable it. These kind of smart devices can learn through interaction with the cloud. They can also share their learnings across devices. So cars are--you know, this is happening already. Cars are learning from each other. Machines are learning from each other, and that's going to--that combination of 5G and cloud, I think, in terms of the kind of innovation we'll see will be quite explosive.
MR. MARKS: The market for cloud providers is relatively small at this point. A lot of it is Amazon and Microsoft. How does that affect the broader market and the ability to move to cloud, and do you see that changing anytime as more and more computing moves into the cloud?
MR. VAN KUIKEN: Yeah. So it is three big companies right now. Amazon is obviously the biggest. Microsoft and Google is aggressively growing in the cloud. IBM and others are very focused on it. I think you're going to see lots of increasing competition in the cloud.
Because of the resources required to build these large--you know, the computing infrastructure that these players have, I think it will--my guess is it will probably remain a concentrated market. The advantages of that is they're investing many millions of dollars into new services that they're putting in the cloud. So whether any one of the big cloud providers you can access, you know, very sophisticated AI and ML algorithms that, you know, most companies would not be able to build on their own in the cloud. So you're going to see continued innovation, and I think the hope is that the market stays competitive enough that that innovation continues to take place.
And I think the big race for all of them now is the enterprise market. Like I said, that's speeding up. That's becoming the battleground for these big players, and I think you're going to see a lot of competition in the enterprise market. So I think buyers in the enterprise market will want to be aware of that and think about how they use that leverage and that competition to make sure they're getting the best from the cloud providers.
MR. MARKS: Thank you very much, Steve. Thanks for being with us.
MS. MESERVE: The pandemic accelerated migration to the cloud as companies realized it could be a lifeline streamlining operations and reducing costs, but it also presented some challenges, particularly as relates to data management and systems complexity.

I'm Jeanne Meserve, and joining me is Sendur Sellakumar. He is chief cloud officer for Splunk.
I'm Jeanne Meserve, and joining me is Sendur Sellakumar. He is chief cloud officer for Splunk. Great to have you with us.
I want to ask you--you were previously chief product officer, now chief cloud officer--what have you learned about this intersection between data and the cloud?
You know, we've been moving customers to the cloud for years now, like thousands of customers, and I would say what we learned about the cloud strategy is it really can't succeed without a deep data foundation, and let me explain what I mean by that.
Well, we see organizations accelerating their digital transformations and, in doing so, generating a lot more data, for manual processes now becoming all digital. We're seeing them increase a velocity of what they do, and what I mean by velocity, I mean specifically changes in the business and so forth. And that has presented a new set of challenges, IT challenges, security, and application challenges.
We know the data, though, is that common foundation, and it's key to meeting these challenges and driving sort of the next phases of organizational growth. In fact, one of our customers at the U.S. Census Bureau leveraged Splunk and used them across on premises, hybrid, and in a cloud-central model, and in doing so, they were actually able to reduce the number of households they actually reached out to canvas by 65 percent. That's data really driving action as part of their cloud journey.
MS. MESERVE: So some organizations are facing challenges as they adopt cloud. What are you hearing from customers?
MR. SELLAKUMAR: You know, moving to the cloud is so vital for organizations these days. Why? Because it gives them technical velocity. The technical velocity translates into business velocity, and that business velocity means now they are able to deliver business outcomes. But a lot of that technology transition is not a simple lift and shift of on-premises data centers and the cloud. You have to, yes, do that, but you also have to adapt to the cloud native technologies that are available. Now, these cloud native technologies typically take time to adopt, whether it's consuming things like Kubernetes capabilities, serverless capabilities, et cetera.
And so what we recommend at Splunk is really to overcome the challenges, you have to have a deep data foundation across all of your systems.
MS. MESERVE: What does that term mean, "data foundation"?
MR. SELLAKUMAR: Great question. So it's about really central visibility across your environment, whether on premises, hybrid, or in the cloud, and take action from them. So, with that data foundation, you can do the things like what the Census Bureau had as an outcome. You can also have visibility in your full technical environments, have visibility in your customer journeys, your business flows to secure them, make them easier to manage and run, make it easier for your customers to get value from the environment, and when you have a foundation, you can deal with unpredictable outcomes.
With that data, when you have a massive surge in traffic or a massive surge in e-commerce because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can deal with those challenges in a predictable manner because you now have the data to do so.
MS. MESERVE: For leaders who may be listening who are on this journey to the cloud, what words of advice do you have?
MR. SELLAKUMAR: Oh, wow, we've had lots of scar tissue and learned quite a bit from customers and from our own work. First and foremost is what I mentioned earlier. It's that deep data foundation. Too often, people would just think moving their servers to the cloud is enough. No, you've got to think about the data that underlies all this, not only for security and IT and application development reasons but also to deliver the business outcomes. So think about your data strategy and that data foundation as a key element to driving your cloud strategy.
The second thing I would say is it's a journey. Too often, people will say, "Well, I want to be cloud first," and they move overnight, just sort of jumping into the cloud, signing up a large transaction to the cloud provider, and sort of throwing the servers in the cloud. And while that's a step, it is not the end of the journey. You have to think about transitioning your technical architecture across the environments and technical capabilities that I mentioned earlier. That's what enables you to success of cloud is that technical velocity which then enables business velocity, which then drives the business outcomes that we talked about earlier.
MS. MESERVE: Sendur Sellakumar, chief cloud officer for Splunk, thanks a lot for joining us.
[Video plays]
MR. MARKS: I'm Joseph Marks, cybersecurity reporter at The Washington Post and author of The Cybersecurity 202 daily newsletter here, and we're examining cloud technology and the changes that it's bringing to life and work. And I'm joined now by Nasrin Rezai, senior vice president and chief information security officer for Verizon.
Welcome to Washington Post Live.
MR. MARKS: Nice meeting you too.
So tell me how has the pandemic, 18 months of it now, changed work and changed the hacking threats that companies are facing.
MS. REZAI: Good question. We annual produce, Joseph, a report we call "Data Breach Report," and in our 2021 report, we saw three primary threats on pattern recall, ransomware, social engineering, and phishing attack, continuously in that, in--from a threat pattern perspective.
We also saw that with digital acceleration as part of the pandemic and as many companies really pushed hard to digitally transform themselves and move to cloud or adopt more and more SaaS applications, and many of these infrastructure components that were part of an attack were cloud assets or SaaS types of assets.
MR. MARKS: That jumps to a larger question which is, Is the cloud better for data security and cybersecurity more broadly or not? Because I remember, roughly, seven, eight years ago when this transition began, there was a lot of concern about that, and then the common wisdom became that, no, no, cloud is more secure because all of your security is in one place. And now that seems a little bit to be questioned again. Explain that to us.
MS. REZAI: So cloud in itself not necessarily more secure or less secure, and we have to kind of spell that because what we get with cloud is elements of innovation, infrastructure as a service, and level of scalability that most enterprises will take a long time to implement. So what you do get with cloud--let's say AWS or Azure, for example--the infrastructure component that AWS offers to you has in it embedded security. So that's plus spike.
But that in itself is not an assumption of security because you have to ensure that the application that you're moving to cloud follows principles of security. You need to know what type of data you're moving to the cloud. Do you have all aspects of the data protection embedded around what you're moving? And, ultimately, what's the connection between your on-prem to the cloud presence, and is that network connection secure?
So you really--when you think about all of that, security of cloud, just cloud by itself is not secure alone. You have to have a program that has all of those aspects in mind.
And, Joseph, going back to the incident and breaches that we see in our DBIR report, many times threat actors come through--whether it's cloud or on-prem, through either a phishing scenario, a vulnerability in an application, or basically taking over the cloud credential of an individual that's on cloud, right? So, in all of those scenarios, you have to have strong identity and access management. You have to have strong and good cyber hygiene around the application that you move to the cloud, and you have to ensure that the data that you move to cloud is also protected. So, if you have highly confidential, highly regulated data that you move to cloud, do you have all the proper controls around it so that it's not, for example, visible outside the areas of cloud that you wanted to be visible?
MR. MARKS: So is there a sense in which companies are taking all of their bad cybersecurity practices that they had in on-premises data centers and they've just moved it to cloud, and we are as insecure as we ever were?
MS. REZAI: I think if you just shift, a lift and shift, as many companies may have done, yeah. You just lift and shifted your problem over to the cloud. There's still an added benefit that the infrastructure controls that the cloud offers, you get some protection, but if you think about what the cloud offers is that internet-based protection and that interaction or you have your application that's insecure, that your data, that's not secure, then that network that's not secure. So, holistically, being in cloud is good because it still offers scalability. It offers the level of resiliency and innovation that cloud providers offer to the consumers and the goodness of it that they continuously offer services that companies can tap into, but it would be shortchanging them themselves and their own companies to think that's enough.
MR. MARKS: How has the shift to remote work during the pandemic changed? And using a lot of cloud tools to manage that, how has that changed the threat landscape?
MS. REZAI: As I mentioned during that just 2021 report, we saw that the huge percent of the assets that were part of these breaches that were those three patterns I mentioned to you--ransomware, social engineering, and phishing--they were cloud assets. So we're seeing more and more attack at the internet-facing application level.
The threat actors follow what the patterns are. So, with pandemic, we saw a tremendous push in digital transformation inside companies of all sizes--small, medium, and large--and many CISOs in IT organizations, Joseph, came to the table to enable that as means of viability, as means of survivability, and really enabling these transformations. But, in some places, and as our Mobility Report highlights and our Data Breach Report highlights, there were some corners that were cut, and it's really critical for companies to go back and look at their mobility end-to-end strategies with applications that they have enabled, with cloud instances that they've created, to really look at the security end-to-end and making sure that what they have digitized is end-to-end secure.
MR. MARKS: You've mentioned ransomware. This is on your list of the top three. That's obviously not new. I think it may even have been in the top three the last couple of years or hasn't been, but it's really gotten such an incredible focus from the administration and from top companies recently. Do you think a corner has been turned in terms of the awareness of the average company to their digital vulnerability?
MS. REZAI: I think so, definitely. I think it hit probably when we realized--and CISOs have known this, Joseph, for a long time that what threat actors have always said they will do and other that we are seeing some of their handy work which is really tackling large cloud providers, tackling--or attacking critical infrastructure that effectively is not impacting just one or two companies but in reality is impacting hundreds and thousands of companies. So a CISO of a smaller, mid-size company who is the past say, "Who would come after me? I don't have much that the bad guys want and need," now realizes that they could very well be a victim of attack because the spread and the scale and scope and the way that some of these threat actors come after some of the larger providers, that they may be accidental victims along the way.
MR. MARKS: Yeah. And the prime example of that is the Kaseya attack that happened over the 4th of July weekend, which started with one software provider and ended up impacting, I think, over a hundred businesses. Are we going to see more and more of that?
MS. REZAI: That's another good example. For the longest time, technology providers made assumptions about certain things. Software delivery. If I had a trusted relationship with you as my software delivery entity and we saw that with SolarWinds, that was secure, right? Because you've been delivering this software to me over and over again.
And what's happening with some of these attacks is that we are seeing those notional trusted digital relationships being challenged, so yeah, absolutely.
MR. MARKS: We spoke a lot with our previous guest, Steve Van Kuiken, about the science fiction, blowing-your-mind kind of innovations that are going to come through cloud technology. When we reach that and as more and more computing moves to the cloud, are we going to be protecting it in the same way with increasingly complex passwords and multifactor authentication and all of these standard things that we've been doing for the last decade?
MS. REZAI: I was actually watching what--your interview with Steve, and he talked about kind of two factors of innovation, one, cloud, and one, 5G. And we think about that, Joseph, at Verizon a lot because it's the--we think about at Verizon as the secure network fabric that we bring to the table that allows customers to innovate at the edge of our network, and then on top of that, you have, you know, a slew of technology capabilities that cloud providers or a partner solution that come together that enable for our customers.
We talked about manufacturing use case scenarios. At Verizon, we talk about our 5G and MEC Edge solution. We're talking to many of our enterprise customers that want to take advantage of the low latency of a 5G network speed and reliability combined with a cloud model and in all kinds of technology innovation to really revamp manufacturing, revamp cars, and acceleration in health care and such.
So, when you think about security in that, I always think about foundations, and foundation, Joseph, will never change. You have to do foundational security right. You have network security. You got to know what assets you're protecting. You got to always patch it and keep it up to date, and you got to know where your data is.
The good news is that with technology combined with good practices, we can enable that, but you could say we're creating potentially, unintended, some complexity in some of these models we're creating because, in the past or in the last 10 years, the shift to cloud has been about this concept of a shared responsibility model, where cloud will own--or cloud providers would own infrastructure as a service, and I as an enterprise will go on top of this. So now with a trifecta of network, cloud, and application providers, you can make some of that more complicated.
But, at Verizon, our thinking around through our solutions, our innovation, and how we think about network as a secure fabric to create that layer of security for our customers. That's what we do ourselves, Joseph, use cloud internally for our network, and because more and more of Verizon's scale and scope necessitates that we shift to software-enabled component of networking. That lends itself to cloud, but it's our own internal cloud. But the principles of defense and control equally apply.
MR. MARKS: You talked a little bit about 5G. How does 5G specifically complicate the security picture of computing in the cloud?
MS. REZAI: It actually doesn't complicate. It simplifies it, because with 5G security, whether it's user security, their architectural principle with 5G that improves identity and device management and user management inside 5G network. They're an enhancement from 4G to 5G that simplifies that for our customers.
MR. MARKS: You mentioned that Verizon is obviously doing a lot of its business in the cloud. Can you talk a little bit about how your business has changed in the last few years and especially during the pandemic, how you guys have been using cloud?
MS. REZAI: Absolutely. So I talked about network and what we do for our customers, but the same principle applies to Verizon and how we run our own business. We're actually currently leveraged four different cloud. We have AWS. We use Google Cloud and, of course, Azure and Oracle, but the two primary, Joseph, being AWS and Google.
We've put tremendous focus since we went to cloud on doing cloud right. So the principle that I talked about apply for us, a centralized security model to really ensure that accounts that are created in the cloud are following some of the principles around data protection, access, automation around compliance, giving freedom to the application developers to move their workload to the cloud but also do it in a secure fashion. So that's--good security hygiene is a huge part of our cloud security strategy because we feel that customers trust their digital transformation sitting on our network. We enable the back-end processing of some of those interactions, and that is our internal cloud, so tremendous focus.
Also part of that, Joseph, is learning and education. It's making sure that you have a workforce that's cloud savvy. We put tremendous focus on education and learning and bringing up both engineers and security professionals that are cloud knowledgeable. Certification is big, big with us. It's an investment that we take very seriously.
MR. MARKS: You've talked a lot about the extent to which the security issues are not cloud or non-cloud. They are sort of basic measures that security hasn't kept up with the threat in a lot of companies. That's something the federal government is struggling with right now in terms of the vulnerability of both the government itself and critical industries. Do you have thoughts about how we can turn that corner and finally get cyber hygiene to the point that it needs to be?
MS. REZAI: What I do at Verizon--and I think I've only been here for a year, but I would say at Verizon, we say cyber strategy with a business strategy, and I think the biggest tool in the toolbox is not to think of cyber as a technology solution, as something that cyber people have to do, but as something that's embedded in every aspect of business. So what we do, whether we have the mergers and acquisition, we're divesting the company, or we very recently sold our media business, or any part of growth into a new sector for us embedded in the cost of doing business is cyber.
And the way to catch up for cyber not to be an afterthought is for cyber to be baked into the cost of doing business. So you will bid on a project knowing that you have to do security of cloud in that interaction right. You would build into the mergers and acquisition cost, ensuring that the new company you are acquiring that you do full compromise assessment before you integrate them into the company.
So I really believe you could have policies and standards, but if they're not backed by a business strategy and funding and an ongoing life cycle of embedding that into the business enablement, cyber would always be in a catch-up mode. And we don't want that.
MR. MARKS: Nasrin, I want to thank you so much for joining us here.
