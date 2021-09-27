MR. VAN KUIKEN: Yeah. Well, so if you think of 5G just dramatically expanding access and broadband--and bandwidth--sorry--if you recall it at the edge of the network--so, for instance, 5G will allow you to automate and enable more technology at the point of use. So that could be in your car. It could be in the manufacturing plant. It could be around your farm equipment or your mining equipment, which all becomes automated. Your car will build its own intelligence. I mean, Tesla now, the major automakers are all putting intelligence into their cars in a way we couldn't have imagined. You know, you see mining operations, building automated vehicles that are operating in the mines. So these are all examples of kind of edge computing, and these will all become even more 5G-enabled so the ability of that technology to operate at the edge is going to grow with 5G dramatically.