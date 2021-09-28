Meg Kinnard is a politics reporter for The Associated Press. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, she graduated from the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University with a degree in International Security Studies. During three years at National Journal, she covered campaign advertising and reported on-site from the 2004 Democratic and Republican conventions. In 2005, Meg came to work with AP and moved to South Carolina, from which she has covered four presidential cycles and dozens of White House hopefuls in the rough-and-tumble, first-in-the-South primary state. Earlier this year, she received her Master’s in Digital Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, doing thesis research about social media’s impact on perceptions of objectivity in journalism. Diagnosed earlier this year with Stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer, Meg - a married mother of three active children - has moved temporarily to Houston for treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Insisting on returning to work soon after surgery, Meg is reporting from Houston, while also using her public platform to encourage women to take preventive health measures, seek second opinions, and to always self-advocate if they doubt a diagnosis or course of treatment.