On Thursday, Sept. 28, hear from patients, doctors and advocates about the impact of the novel coronavirus on cancer and the path forward as the nation continues to navigate its way out of the pandemic.
Meg Kinnard
Meg Kinnard is a politics reporter for The Associated Press. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, she graduated from the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University with a degree in International Security Studies. During three years at National Journal, she covered campaign advertising and reported on-site from the 2004 Democratic and Republican conventions. In 2005, Meg came to work with AP and moved to South Carolina, from which she has covered four presidential cycles and dozens of White House hopefuls in the rough-and-tumble, first-in-the-South primary state. Earlier this year, she received her Master’s in Digital Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, doing thesis research about social media’s impact on perceptions of objectivity in journalism. Diagnosed earlier this year with Stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer, Meg - a married mother of three active children - has moved temporarily to Houston for treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Insisting on returning to work soon after surgery, Meg is reporting from Houston, while also using her public platform to encourage women to take preventive health measures, seek second opinions, and to always self-advocate if they doubt a diagnosis or course of treatment.
Content from AstraZeneca
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Redefining the Future of Cancer Care
Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a period of seismic disruption across the cancer community that risks leaving too many people behind in its wake. This segment will examine the ways in which the pandemic has reshaped cancer care, and how advocacy organizations are working alongside the community to reimagine the future of care with an eye toward overcoming barriers to screening and ensuring equitable access to quality care for all who stand to benefit.
Andrea Ferris
Andrea is President and CEO of LUNGevity and a member of the Board of Directors. In her role as President and CEO of LUNGevity, Andrea is responsible for setting and executing the strategic direction of the organization and its science programs.
Andrea came to LUNGevity through the merger with Protect Your Lungs, an organization she and her family started to fund lung cancer research following her mother’s death from lung cancer in 2008.
Before the merger, Andrea founded and built Protect Your Lungs, an organization dedicated to funding research into the early detection of lung cancer. Andrea was instrumental in building PYL’s Scientific Advisory Board and establishing its funding process, both of which followed her to the new LUNGevity organization.
Andrea received her BS in Economics from Wharton with concentrations in Accounting, Decision Sciences, and Finance. She received her MBA from Wharton with concentrations in Finance and Latin American Studies. She served on Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center National Committee of Performing Arts and on the Board of ARCS (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists) of Metro DC. She has also served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for DC Metro Boys and Girls Club and has worked with the Ronald McDonald House and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Moderated by Omar Perez
Omar has over 17 years of experience designing, deploying, and leading high-visibility oncology initiatives supporting global companion diagnostic developments, strategic partnerships, and commercialization opportunities. In Omar’s role at AZ, he has a proven track record of driving change in oncology drug development (IO, TKIs, ADCs and gene cell therapy) and companion diagnostics. Omar has hands on experience developing and implementing strategic programs in US and multiple markets (EU, China, Japan, Middle East, Asia, Africa) to support the launch and lifecycle management of oncology therapeutics.
Omar currently heads the CDx group at GSK and is responsible for overseeing the global oncology CDx portfolio. Previously he oversaw the global CDx developments for Pfizer's oncology, leading industry first achievements to support the lung, prostate, and breast cancer franchises. Omar is a founding team member of Tocagen, a gene therapy company and co-founder of Nodality, a biotechnology company focused on developing blood-based diagnostics . He is an inventor of the multiparametric phosphoflow technologies and an author in 39 publications and 36 patents. Omar is recipient of several prestigious awards that include being a Kauffman Fellow finalist, nominee for MITs T35 Young Innovator award, the Herzenberg Prize, the Human Immunology Award Dana Foundation, and the BMS-Irvington Award. Omar is also an advisory board member to Panarea Partners and the National Hispanics Life Science Society.
Omar received his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Philosophy and Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley and his PhD in Molecular Pharmacology at Stanford University.