Laura Fuentes
Laura Fuentes was appointed as Hilton’s Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer in 2020. She joined Hilton in 2013, and has led a variety of teams across the Human Resources function. Most recently, she served as Chief Talent Officer. Prior to joining Hilton, Laura spent six years at Capital One Financial in various corporate strategy and Human Resources roles. Earlier in her career, she worked at McKinsey & Company in its Madrid, New York, and Washington D.C offices, where she served clients across financial services and non-profit sectors. Laura currently serves on the boards of directors of Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Arlington Free Clinic. Originally from Spain, she holds a B.S. from the University of Virginia, a M.S. in Structural Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. She lives in Arlington, VA with her husband Will Meyer and two children, Alex and Nico.