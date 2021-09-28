And so, you know, it's tough for me, as a reporter, to tell anybody's story--to tell my own story, right. Like we're accustomed to talking to other people and to get their information, and to convey that and to elevate that for our audience. For me, this has been flipping the script and talking about myself, which is strange. But I've basically pushed through that and tried to get more comfortable with that, because I have heard from those folks who really said, "You know, thanks. It helps to know that there's somebody else out there who is going through this and who is not afraid to talk about it." And that right there, it comforts me and it actually ends up bringing me a lot of solace in knowing that, you know, if I can help somebody else who is maybe feeling more alone than I am--I am very fortunate and blessed, but if I can, you know, convey that to somebody else then that makes it all worth it.