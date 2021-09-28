You know, 10-plus years ago, we put in place our values, and those guide every aspect of our recruitment, of our talent development, of who we promote, of who we celebrate, of the stories we tell. So we believe that purpose has actually been, and in particular over the last year and a half, two years in this COVID crisis, it has been the thing that has grounded us, unified us and helped us carry through, and I think actually has transcended every generation that works at our properties and our corporate offices. And I hear this when I connect with our team members around the world, that that has felt like our secret sauce. And it is as true for the millennials as it is for the baby boomers and everything and everyone in between.