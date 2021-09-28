MR. VAN ZANDT: Well, all of that is true. You know, he was the one who said, you know, "You can be anybody you want to be," and that was never attached to what would become an art form, you know, the art form of rock, which was not going to really be realized until the mid-'60s. But it began with him, you know, saying that, you know, not only are you free to be whoever you want to be, but this particular art form demands it. And so you got to reach inside, and don't be afraid. Stop being afraid of who you are. Just come out and be whoever you are, and be proud of it, you know. And I think he was the one that really did that because, you know, he wasn't--he wasn't all the way out, you know, but being a gay man and certainly androgynous, you know, he had a sense of flamboyance and a fashion and one of the greatest singers of all time. I mean literally.