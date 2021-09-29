Kate Gallego has a vision for Phoenix: she sees it as a place that is vibrant and growing, and one where every person is treated with dignity and respect. Mayor Gallego is a strong advocate for smart business growth and investment – she recently helped land the city’s largest-ever business development deal, which, at $12 billion, is also the largest Foreign Direct Investment in Phoenix history. She is leading the city to global status in semiconductor manufacturing, bioscience research and development, and advanced medical manufacturing. Under her leadership, the city has also made dramatic advances in transit and street transportation; equitable treatment of the city’s residents; and mitigation of the effects of climate change. Throughout 2020 and 2021, an immense amount of her focus has been on leading Phoenix through the COVID-19 crisis. She has insisted on data- and science-driven decision-making and expects Phoenix to emerge from the public health and economic challenges stronger than ever. Mayor Gallego is the second elected female Mayor in Phoenix history and one of the youngest big city Mayors in the United States. In November 2020, she was re-elected with the highest number of votes ever cast for a mayoral candidate in Phoenix. A graduate of Harvard University, she earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2013, representing south Phoenix. Prior professional pursuits include strategic planning and economic development for one of Arizona’s largest utility companies and service in state government, including the Office of the Governor. Mayor Kate Gallego enjoys a desert hike and a good read. She is Mom to four-year-old Michael.