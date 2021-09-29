Indra Nooyi, the former chair and CEO of PepsiCo, is one of the only women to run a Fortune 50 company and one of the foremost strategic thinkers of our time. In her new memoir, “My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future,” Nooyi describes the events that shaped her life, from her childhood and early education in 1960s India to the Yale School of Management to her rise as a corporate consultant and strategist who ascended into the most senior executive ranks in business. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET.