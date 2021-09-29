GOV. SISOLAK: Well, it would certainly be damaging. It would certainly be damaging but it would be more damaging to the hundreds of millions of people that are going to suffer as a result of that. That's who this is really about. You know, we can talk about Manchin or Sinema or President Biden. We can talk about those individuals. But I want to talk about families. I want to talk about workers that are going to be irreparably damaged if we don't get this handled. That's who this discussion should really be focused on. That's where we need to place the emphasis on, is how much this means to everyday moms and dads, that are taking their kids to school every day, that have to worry about the roads, they have to worry about their vehicles, they have to worry about their bridges. They have to worry about day-to-day things while they're trying to support their families. And elected officials, we need to do more to make sure that they're represented and that we have their best interests at heart at all times.