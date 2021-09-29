And so people turned to Etsy, I think, often during the pandemic because they had to, because there were many fewer choices, and to give people some sense of scale, you know, Etsy sales will have roughly tripled if you compare sales this quarter to what they were in the same quarter of 2019, so call it, you know, $3 billion of sales is what we got into in this quarter versus $1 billion a quarter ago, pretty dramatic increase, and yet--so they might have turned to Etsy because they had to, but I think what they found was that you can get great prices on things that are made just from you from a real person that you get to know. You can say, "I love it, but can you do it in this color? Can you do it short sleeve instead of long sleeve? And, by the way, let's trade pictures of our kids or our dogs," or so many purchases that I and our customers make on Etsy result in actually a real meaningful connection and even a friendship.