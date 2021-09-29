Josh, thank you for joining us today.
MR. SILVERMAN: Thanks for having me. It's great to be here.
MS. SINGLETARY: Oh. So I don't have to tell you this. You know this very well, but, you know, small businesses are key to the U.S. economy, and we know that a quarter of all small businesses had to scale back. And about 10 percent had to shut down. Can you talk about what you saw as CEO of Etsy as the pandemic rolled through the economy?
MR. SILVERMAN: Yeah. And, first, just to emphasize the point, almost half of the private workforce in the United States, about 48 percent, work for small businesses, which are businesses of less than 500 employees. In fact, 99.9 percent of companies in the United States are small businesses. So it's incredibly important to our economy, and an increasingly large share of that are what we call "independent workers," which are people who are self-employed or run their own business. There's about 60 million independent workers in the United States right now, and our social safety net really wasn't designed for them. So I couldn't agree more that that community has been really disproportionately hit by the pandemic. These are people who don't have a stable payroll to make payroll if the store is closed, for example. So it's been hard on a lot of people, and we're not through it.
I'm not saying anything you don't already know, but in fact, right now, about 63 percent of small businesses, independent businesses are reporting to be back fully open. That's actually down from 85 percent that reported to be fully open in May. So the Delta variant has actually caused continued strain and continued contraction in that part of the market.
MS. SINGLETARY: But what's unique about your platform is that lots of your sellers actually saw a tremendous amount of growth during the pandemic. Can you talk about that? And I have to say I'm probably in that group of people that were helping them because I didn't go out. You know, I'm ordering things. In fact, I'm on a first-name basis with the delivery driver. I know when their kids had birthday parties. That's how often I've been ordering stuff online. Can you talk about the growth, the plus side, if you will, of the pandemic?
MR. SILVERMAN: Absolutely. And, first of all, thank you for supporting our sellers. We really appreciate it.
And there's about 5.2 million shops open on Etsy right now. So it's about 5.2 million sellers who are able to run a global business from their living room. About 99 percent of those are businesses of, one, working from home. The vast majority of those, over 85 percent, are women, and that number has roughly doubled since the start of the pandemic. So lots and lots of people, when they had to shut their doors, turned to Etsy as the place that they could run their business.
And, actually, two-thirds of our sellers reported that sales actually grew through 2020. So they had a better year in 2020 than they did in 2019, and we're really proud of the fact that we've been able to provide an economic lifeline for our sellers.
You know, examples of that would be, for example, Amy Price who runs Amy Price Designs. She was a costume designer on Broadway, and when Broadway shut down, she obviously lost that source of income. But she as a hobbyist was really good at making masks and costume jewelry, and so she created a shop taking her hobby and turning it into a business which now is thriving. And, actually, she's earning more income through her online business than she was as a costume designer. Another example would be Candice Luter, who lost her job in the pandemic and is really great at macrame and mirror design, and she built a thriving business and now employs seven people.
So we're proud of the impact that we've had for millions, literally millions of small businesses throughout the country and throughout the world.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. Let me throw this in. The Washington Post, our reporters, have been really dogged about what's been happening with the Postal Service, and you know that there's some slowdowns coming. Do you see that impacting your sellers? Because, you know, when people order, they want it right away, and they're used to--I won't mention that other company--getting things really quickly. So how do you think the slowdown will impact your sellers?
MR. SILVERMAN: Yeah. Let me talk about the Postal Service first, and then I'm happy to talk about other options in e-commerce too.
Starting with the Postal Service, it is critical infrastructure, and the U.S. Postal Service has a mission that is different than the private for-profit postal services. You know, the U.S. Postal Service has a mandate to serve every address in America, and so that has a cost structure to it that's just different than if you get to pick and choose your routes. And so lots and lots of people around the country rely on the U.S. Postal Service, and we think having affordable rates is really important, even in rural areas and in harder-to-reach areas, and so we've been very vocal in advocating with the government and with the legislature that we need to be supporting the U.S. Postal Service. It's critical infrastructure.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, absolutely.
MR. SILVERMAN: In terms of shipping times and times to arrive, you know, we don't promise that everything on Etsy can arrive within two hours or within two days. We're deluged more and more by stuff that's very cheap that will arrive very fast and end up in a landfill just as soon, and I think what we're finding is for buyers--we've ben talking about sellers for the first couple minutes, but for buyers, I think people have been looking to put their money where their heart is. I think people are thinking maybe I want to buy a few fewer things, but I want those things to mean more. And oftentimes, I can wait an extra couple of days for an item that was made just for me that's really well crafted, and I think people are finding that.
They also care about that human relationship. I do appreciate you talking about knowing the name and the birth dates of your mail carrier. Now, that's an important person in our lives, and the people that we buy from can also be important people in our lives.
You know, at Etsy, every item you buy comes with a story. You often meet the seller and create a relationship with the seller, and we think that's really meaningful as well.
MS. SINGLETARY: You know, it's interesting that you say that because there's been such tragedy from the pandemic, and I don't want to gloss over that, but there's been some shining lights. And I think that's one that consumers have a sensibility to small businesses. I mean, isn't that the story with small business and the pandemic that we realize that we do want to support these folks, many of whom, as you already mentioned, are women?
And I know for myself, if I'm tending to go to a big box store or something else online, you know, I do sort of think about are there others online that I can support, like I gave my sister a sixtieth birthday party a couple years ago, and I used a small business owner to create some of the artwork for her birthday party. And I'm looking at ways to support those businesses even, I have to say, if the price is a little higher.
What are the pros and cons that you saw from the pandemic? Let's start with--let's start with the bad stuff and then, you know, end with the good stuff of what happens to small businesses and our sensibility that how important they are to our economy.
MR. SILVERMAN: Yeah. Well, I mean, if we're talking about what happened to small businesses, obviously, a lot of challenges happened to small and large businesses through the pandemic. So many small businesses had a retail storefront, had a supply chain that they were reliant upon, that was disrupted. Shipping times were disrupted. You know, a lot of things were disrupted. That caused a lot of people to turn to shop online, often for the first time, and, you know, sellers on Etsy were able to sell throughout the worst of the pandemic in a really uninterrupted way. Again, over 90 percent of sellers on Etsy are businesses of one selling from their home. So they were not disrupted, and as a result of that, Etsy during the pandemic became one of the few places you could go where you knew it was going to be in stock, if you will.
And so people turned to Etsy, I think, often during the pandemic because they had to, because there were many fewer choices, and to give people some sense of scale, you know, Etsy sales will have roughly tripled if you compare sales this quarter to what they were in the same quarter of 2019, so call it, you know, $3 billion of sales is what we got into in this quarter versus $1 billion a quarter ago, pretty dramatic increase, and yet--so they might have turned to Etsy because they had to, but I think what they found was that you can get great prices on things that are made just from you from a real person that you get to know. You can say, "I love it, but can you do it in this color? Can you do it short sleeve instead of long sleeve? And, by the way, let's trade pictures of our kids or our dogs," or so many purchases that I and our customers make on Etsy result in actually a real meaningful connection and even a friendship.
And so we see it in the data again and again that people say they actually want to support small businesses. They care about where their money is going. They're usually not willing to pay a lot more or give up on quality. They want the same quality, and they want the same prices, but if they can do that and feel like they're supporting a small business and building a relationship, then it's great.
And, actually, our sellers don't have to pay for rent on Main Street. Our sellers don't have to invest in a lot of supply that sits on a warehouse shelf for maybe months. Our sellers don't have to pay to ship their items to a warehouse and then ship on again to the end customer. So, while economies of scale can have some advantages, direct from the maker to the buyer also has economic advantages.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, I totally agree. I've been in communication with someone at Etsy about I like--as you can see, there's a computer in my background--I mean, not the computer--the typewriter, and so I'm trying to find some old typewriters. And I was communicating with one of your sellers about trying to find me something, you know, just for decoration.
So can we switch gears a little bit and talk about caregiving? You're a big advocate for this, and I understand that you met with Vice President Kamala Harris recently talking about this issue. What is Etsy doing really to help, and what do you think about this? Are we getting to the point where we have a situation where, especially when so many of your sellers are women, you know, a caregiving crisis?
MR. SILVERMAN: That's exactly our sellers. In fact, you know, 26 percent of our sellers are saying that they're really struggling to find time to run their business, and caregiving is the number one challenge, particularly when schools have been open and closed. But even before schools were opening and closing, caregiving is a major challenge for people all across the United States, and the burden falls especially on women. And we think in order to unlock all that talent, we've got to find a better solution for caregiving. It's going to be better for the workforce for sure, and it's going to be good for families as well.
So, at Etsy, we've been advocating very actively with the government. We are big fans of the Biden administration's proposal to make caregiving something that's widely available to people all across the United States, and we see firsthand at Etsy. At Etsy, we lead the market in terms of caregiving. So we offer 26 weeks of parental leave to any new parent at Etsy, regardless of gender, so women or men. And, you know, we think, by the way, that being gender neutral in this policy is very important because we think it's important for our male partners to play an active role in child-rearing as well, and that's what allows female partners to be able to come to work and be active in the workforce as well. Everybody has got to pull their weight, and everyone wants to and should be an active part of child care.
So we're excited about the Biden administration's proposals. We lead from the front with our own policies at Etsy, and it's been great. We see that it leads to a really active and engaged workforce at Etsy. It leads to better retention at Etsy. We see a lot of productivity coming from it, and we're big supporters of this becoming more broadly available across the country.
MS. SINGLETARY: Since your ecommerce platform--so I imagine that many of your workers can work from home, have you instituted any policies to help with that, particularly in areas where, for example, the Delta variant is still ranging and maybe people have held their kids back from school or their kids have to come home? What have you done to address that issue for those who are still struggling with their kids at home?
MR. SILVERMAN: It is still a struggle for so many people, including the employees at Etsy who take their role at Etsy very seriously. We have five million sellers who wake up every day counting on us to do a great job, and we take that responsibility very seriously. And we are also often parents and caring for children or caring for parents or caring for others in our family and in our community.
So, at Etsy, we've really worked hard to provide our employees as much flexibility as possible while also prioritizing their safety. So we have not required anyone to come into our offices. Our employees have been largely working from home for the better part of a year and a half now. It's been going very well, I have to say. By providing them flexibility and trusting them to make the right choices, they've been doing a great job, and so we're going to keep doing that.
And, you know, what we've asked our employees is as it becomes safe to reenter the office, we're looking for people to be in the office roughly two or three days a week. We think that's probably what will happen post-pandemic. We don't expect that most people will be in the office five days a week, and frankly, we don't think we need that. We've been operating quite well with much more flexible policies.
MS. SINGLETARY: Now, you seem to be like, you know, the kind of guy that's going to make sure these things happen. How do you communicate that to your managers? Because I'm going to tell you, you know, there's still some holdouts who sort of think people have got to be in the office, you know, all day long. How do you set that example for your managers that you mean business about this flexibility? Because that's what we're talking about, right, being very flexible to the needs of your employees?
MR. SILVERMAN: Well, we've had a bold experiment because we shut down all of our offices globally in the first couple of days of March of 2020. So it just wasn't an option to be in the office for quite some time. We've only recently begun to reopen our offices and even now in limited capacity, and so folks have had a chance to really see and learn for themselves that this can work. And it is working.
And then for our managers, developing followership--a leader without followers is just a person taking a walk. So a manager to enforce things on their team that their team is not ready to accept is going to pretty quickly find themselves, you know, a person taking a walk, and we're not interested in that at Etsy. We're interested in leaders who generate real followership.
MS. SINGLETARY: That's great. That's great.
I'm going to wrap up with two more questions, but before I--one of the questions is about e-commerce. You know, we've been shifting more and more to really a cashless society. What do you think about that, and will that help your business model, obviously?
MR. SILVERMAN: Well, a lot of people have begun to adopt and embrace digital payment methods in a way they didn't before, even things like contactless. Like Apple Pay has, I think, seen a huge shift as people got nervous to be pulling out their credit cards.
But more importantly for us, you know, many, many people in the U.S. and around the world still never shopped online as of March of 2020. They shopped exclusively offline, and for a lot of digital natives, that's hard to imagine, but a large segment of the U.S. population actually never shopped online before the pandemic. And so what we've seen is a mass migration to e-commerce.
In fact, Etsy was acquiring a million customers a week during many weeks of the pandemic and a dramatic increase in the number of people coming and shopping online, often for the first time, and what they found was it's a really satisfying experience. You can find great selection at great prices, and it's really convenient.
And so what we're finding now as much of the world has reopened is a lot of that behavior has stuck, and in fact, purchases per active buyer on Etsy were up 22 percent in the last quarter versus that same time year-over-year, even though a year ago, there were very few places to shop online, and now there's a ton of places to shop online. So we're seeing people who have tried to come online are really liking it.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, that's true.
So there's a new normal coming around, right? We're going to get past this pandemic. Do you think that that's going to change small businesses in this space, maybe people going back to the stores in person, or will they do both, do you think?
MR. SILVERMAN: I mean, I think they'll do both. I don't think people are going to exclusively shop online or offline, but we have seen a lot more people come and start their own businesses. And a lot more millennial, and Gen Z in particular is becoming independent workers, and disproportionately women now, 55 percent increase in women who are becoming independent workers. And so I think that's a trend that is going to stay with us, and I think from a buyer perspective, I think the shift to e-commerce is permanent. I do think that people have come online. They have discovered that it's really working for them, and I think much of that behavior is going to stay.
MS. SINGLETARY: Well, thank you so much. That's all the time we have. I could talk to you for so much longer about this. Thank you for participating in this part of the discussion. Thank you so much, Josh.
MR. SILVERMAN: Thank you. Thanks for the great questions. I appreciate it.
MS. SINGLETARY: Oh, great.
So, listen, I'll be back in a few moments with our next guest, Jill Bommarito from Ethel's Bakery. So please stick by, stay with us, come back.
MS. LABOTT: Hello. I'm Elise Labott of American University, and today we're talking about the importance of benefits for small businesses in retaining employees. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have created talent shortages in the labor market. Some have called this the great period of resignation, as many employees are seeking out new opportunities, changing career paths, or starting their own businesses altogether.
To discuss how small business can better retain and recruit top talent during this transitionary time and create a more inclusive workforce, I'm joined by Amy Friedrich of Principal Financial Group. Amy is the president of Principal's U.S. Insurance Solutions team serving more than 150,000 small to medium businesses.
Amy, thanks so much for joining us.
MS. FRIEDRICH: Thanks for making time for this important topic. Really appreciate it.
MS. LABOTT: So let's start by talking about how the pandemic has inspired what be more permanent changes to small businesses. How are companies and their employees thinking differently?
MS. FRIEDRICH: So it's a great question, and I think I would start with saying there is no lack of coverage in terms of the labor market shortages going on. So, when we talk to business owners, it's like nine out of ten of them talk about things like "I have job openings, and I don't have anyone qualified coming into the candidate pool," and so there are major concerns, obviously, about labor shortages. So that's top of mind.
And for them, for me, when I hear labor shortages and I hear people just want to solve the problem through wages--and again, wages are really important, but when you only talk about wages and you don't walk about things like benefits, you don't talk about things like what are you going to do if you do get sick, what income replacement products do you have that's available, what are the types of benefits that are going to help you potentially take care of your own mental health, take care of elder care, take care of child care, so those benefits wrapped up in wages and how that impacts attractiveness to talent in the marketplace has been an enormous issue. And I think it's just going to get even bigger.
I think the other issue we're hearing all the time is supply chain. Certainly, that's well understood that there have been supply chain disruptions, and small business owners are feeling the pinch on those. I think the piece of good news on a permanent change is that small business owners have come through this really well in terms of managing their own cash flow. So there's some good news mixed with some challenges.
MS. LABOTT: So what should we have learned from this crisis when it comes to employee retention? How can business owners develop that resiliency to stay ahead of the next trends and the next disruption?
MS. FRIEDRICH: So manage your culture. I think one of the things small employers are figuring out is that if they didn't have an engaged workforce before, that workforce certainly wasn't going to stay with them through a crisis. So, as sort of multiple crises have compounded on each other, having an engaged workforce, having a workforce that really believes in the mission of your business, that understands why you do what you do, and that understands that you're going to stand beside them as an employer and help protect them through this is incredibly important. So I would say the sustainable change I'm seeing is that small business owners are putting more time into intentionally building their culture and making sure the engagement and knowledge level they have about their employees is really high.
MS. LABOTT: So that brings me to my next question. What in the last year has been highlighted about the needs of certain sectors of employees, such as women in the workforce, and how have those needs changed over the course of the pandemic?
MS. FRIEDRICH: So there's lots of coverage about women in the workforce, but I can tell you from personal experience--and you know this too--this has been a brutal time. I'm still caring for teenage girls. I'm still trying to do the things to balance all the flexibility that I need from work and to manage any issues that I have going on at home. What we're seeing is that for women in particular, one in four of them have said, "I thought about quitting my job or leaving my job."
Now, men have also talked about that as well, but I think employers have a role they have to play to make sure they're making resources available.
In particular, women who are in a caregiving situation for children that are ten and under are exponentially more likely to be saying, "I don't see how I can put all these pieces back together. I can't manage my health as well as the health of my kids," so making sure that you're looking as a small employer into what flexibility you can offer through your technology, what you can offer through your benefits, what you can offer through the type of understanding of what situations are facing women in the workforce.
MS. LABOTT: Okay. So let's say I'm a small business owner worried about how to be a better leader in this new post-pandemic hybrid culture. What is the one thing I can do for the long-term health of my employees and my business?
MS. FRIEDRICH: Learn from other business owners, and take care of your employees. That's going to be my main message is the culture that you build and how you build it is incredibly important. So being intentional about learning best practices from other businesses, learning best practices from those providers that are helping you meet needs and making sure that you're understanding how you're translating that back into day-to-day conversations about flexibility, day-to-day conversations about safety, day-to-day conversations about what technology you use to enable that flexibility is going to be the key to get through this. Business owners that manage flexibility and culture with intentionality more, they're winning more often than others who aren't.
MS. LABOTT: Well, it's so important understanding the unique benefit needs of specific diverse workforce cannot only retain talent but create a more inclusive environment for employees, and clearly, the pandemic was an inflection point and understanding the need for that.
So, Amy Friedrich, president of U.S. Solutions--U.S. Insurance Solutions at Principal Financial Group, thank you so much for joining us.
MS. FRIEDRICH: Thanks for taking time. Really appreciated discussing this.
MS. LABOTT: Back to The Washington Post now.
MS. SINGLETARY: Hello. Welcome back, and for those of you who are just joining us, I'm Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post, and welcome to Washington Post Live.
We're going to be talking about today--this is part two of a discussion about how small businesses were impacted by the pandemic, and I know you're going to be just--love the second guest that I have. She's going to be talking about the supply chain, hiring issues, the new pressures on businesses that were impacted by the pandemic. I am just honored. I love, you know, anybody who bakes cookies and desserts.
But welcome, Jill Bommarito, the CEO of Ethel's Bakery. Welcome to Washington Post Live.
MS. BOMMARITO: Thank you, Michelle. I so appreciate being here, truly.
MS. SINGLETARY: Oh, that's great. I watched one of your videos about making a dessert. I'm horrible at desserts. When I try to make a cookie or dough, you can put it in the sole of your shoes. So I must, much praise the people who can create such wonderful treats for people. So--
MS. BOMMARITO: We like to make it easy for you.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. Hey, listen, I like that easiness.
So let's talk about--let's start off with the supply chain issue, you know, and it's such a huge issue for small businesses like yourself. And so talk about the challenges that you faced with the supply chain issues.
MS. BOMMARITO: Yeah. It's not us. It's everybody right now. And, you know, what we would normally consider to be a four-week lead time on a film that we're ordering or a two-week lead time on a raw material, we're seeing that double and triple, and it's not just the fact that they're having trouble getting it produced, for instance. It's also that their raw materials are being delayed, and it's ongoing and epidemic throughout the country.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. And I imagine just from a customer point of view, my heart just goes out with you because I've been in places where I've ordered stuff in person and even online, and the tension between the business owner and the customers, even though we understand that there's a pandemic, but if you're standing there waiting for your cookies or pancakes or breakfast and it's now an hour and a half to two hours before, you know, they can get things to you or mail it to you, how do you bridge that? How do you calm people down when--
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: --they don't care about the supply chain? They want what they want when they want it.
MS. BOMMARITO: Well, I can tell you what we practice, and that is preparation, preparation, preparation, plan, plan, plan, and so we're constantly looking for the best ways to reduce our risk. And that means that we're carrying more inventory. We are collaborating with additional partners. We are using full transparency. We try to, you know, over-perform and under-promise, and just being transparent and honest seems to be, honestly, the best way to start.
MS. SINGLETARY: I love that part where you said basically you're managing expectations of your customers. Would you say that? I mean, I've ordered things--
MS. BOMMARITO: Mm-hmm.
MS. SINGLETARY: --and they said, "Oh, it's going to take five or six days," and actually, it comes sooner. And I'm actually a happier person that it got here quicker than what they said, you know, on my order.
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: How does that impact you?
MS. BOMMARITO: Well, you know, we're a little bit different. We sell directly to the retailer or to the distributor who then sells to the retailer, and so there are several levels for our product to reach that end customer, typically. And we also have our direct-to-consumer e-commerce.
But we have been able to mee all of our orders through the pandemic on time, which is really challenging, as you can imagine. The way we've been able to do that is by just being extra prepared, cautious, and carrying more inventory. But what does that do for the small business that's doing that? It eats your capital, right? And that's one of the concerns today with small businesses in general is how do they have the capital to weather this pandemic.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. And, you know, I'm a graduate of business school, so we all talked about, you know, on-time inventory and on-demand inventory, and so the pandemic sort of changed it, right? I mean, before, you didn't have to carry all of that, which, of course, you have to pay for and carry it on your books until you sell it. And so now, you know, we had this whole period where it's like, "Okay, just on demand. I don't have to stock everything," and now it's just sort of different.
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: And how has that impacted your bottom line?
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes. Well, you know, as other small businesses have experienced, you have to carry more. Your working capital goes down. Your inventory goes up, and you've got to also weather the storm of getting it to the next person. And whether you're shipping that through UPS, whether you're sending that through a third party, whether you're distributing yourself, whatever channel that may be, that's also impacting how quickly you can get the product there and then get paid. And so there are multiple layers that you can see that are impacting small business today, and this is not going away anytime soon.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, I was going to say that.
In addition to the supply chain issue, then you've got rising prices, right? The people you're buying from are increasing their prices, and then that may end up your creation--you know, increasing your prices, and although what you sell is so important to those who love sweets, I imagine that's very difficult because there is a point where you can only raise prices but so much, right? I mean, cookies are great, but they're not like buying gas. You need your gas to get to work. You can kind of do without a cookie, though.
[Laughter]
MS. BOMMARITO: Just definitely a treat.
We've worked really hard to find ways not to raise our prices. We haven't done it yet, and it's being creative. And every--I can say almost every supplier to us has increased their price. We're leveraging our purchasing and purchasing in larger quantities because we've actually been growing through the pandemic. People are wanting a lot of dessert bars. So we're leveraging that purchasing power, as many are today, to be able to offset some of those increases.
But small businesses in general are seeing those increases flow through from their raw material inputs to their storage, transportation, and their hiring, so wage increases and other add-ons that you add to your employee benefits and so forth. All of that has been increasing, and ultimately, you're right. It will lead to a price increase in the marketplace, and those are just some of the challenges that small businesses are facing today.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. I want to get back to the wages, but just before that, a new poll just came out that showed about half of small businesses are going to be requiring new hires to be vaccinated. What have you been doing at Ethel's Bakery to address the pandemic and the whole issue of your employees being vaccinated?
MS. BOMMARITO: Well, it's an excellent question and a very sensitive subject for many. Safety is number one. So team safety and being able to take care of each other is number one, and so we have incentivized vaccines. Ninety percent of our team is vaccinated. You have to have proof. You wear masks. If not--many of our team members wear them, anyway. It's been a very positive environment because we, at the core, are about caring for each other.
But we still have strict protocols about anyone that's visiting our facility. We have limited that. So it's very few, and we've allowed working from home for those that aren't necessarily--don't need to be here as part of our manufacturing, production, baking crew. We've reorganized workstations and workflow and eating lunches and lunchroom protocol. So there are so many important ways that you can address this and create a positive safe environment, and that's the first step.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. So, at Ethel's, are you going to be requiring employees to be vaccinated, or do you require them to be vaccinated?
MS. BOMMARITO: At this time, we do not. We do not. We highly encourage it, and we promote safety, and that's the position that we've taken so far. And it's an evolving environment out there, but so far, it's worked very, very well for our team and for the company.
MS. SINGLETARY: Okay. Great. So let's jump back on the hiring issue because you mentioned that and the increased cost to do business. So talk about both hiring, recruitment, and retention. I mean, this really is--
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: --a job applicant's market, right? So how have you dealt with getting people, you know, being competitive--
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: --with wages? I mean, I understand that you've actually added some benefits, you know--
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: --long-term and short-term disability, some college benefit, but I imagine--
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: --it's hard to compete with the larger companies.
MS. BOMMARITO: It definitely is, and we're very, very cognizant of what's happening in the marketplace for wages, benefits. We're here in the Metropolitan Detroit Area, which is manufacturing heart of the country, and so we're competing with very, very large manufacturers. We've always held that we are one of the top in our industry, in the baking industry, and we raised our minimum wage here at Ethel's to $15 an hour this year with a set escalation to $16 within a year. We've added full benefits--vision, dental, health, short-term/long-term disability for all full-time team members and their family members. We've added a bonus plan. We have paid holidays and vacations, and we're, you know, very happy with how that has affected our team. But it's still a challenge. It's still a challenge.
MS. SINGLETARY: How do you keep from people stealing your good folks? I mean, it sounds like you have a great place to work, but, you know, another offer comes in. How do you compete?
MS. BOMMARITO: So culture is so important. Culture is at the heart, and we've worked hard to--we're a family. You spend more waking hours with us than you get to with your own family, and you have to like being here. You have to enjoy what we do, and that's a key, you know, we--having company events, spending time together at work and outside of work, you know, having mentorship programs. We've instituted leadership training. We're always looking for ways to make it a better, more aspirational place that you want to spend time at. And I think that's important, regardless of what we're operating in, and the current situation is challenging for all. But that's where it has to be. It's got to be your culture, and people will tend to stay for that.
MS. SINGLETARY: You know, I love what you just said, and oftentimes, when we talk about small business or large business, we talk about the numbers. But there is a study that showed that if you don't have a great workplace--I did a column about--I don't know if you watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. Have you seen it?
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: I love him. You know, you want to have a boss--
MS. BOMMARITO: He's hilarious.
MS. SINGLETARY: I actually do have a boss like Ted Lasso.
But I wrote a column about how in this competitive job market, it's not just about the money. It is about the culture and how you treat people, and as one poll found, that it would take about 20 percent pay raise to yank someone from a company where they are well treated and well respected and valued and next to nothing in a pay raise if it's an awful place to work, and I think that--do you think that that's going to help businesses like yourself stay competitive by understanding that it's not just about the money?
MS. BOMMARITO: Michelle, you are so right, and it has to be authentic. Like, it's got to come from your heart. You really have to care about your team, and you really have to invest in them. You need to grow them. We say we grow people here and show them the future, opportunities, help them see and envision that, and help guide them. You know, one of the biggest things that we say here at Ethel's is that you need to develop those. Who's going to replace you? Who's the next person to replace you? Because that allows you to grow up, to move on, and we're really focused on that.
I believe in being--having a great living wage, having prosperity, taking care of you family, having education for all, and that's what we're doing here. I hope that makes the difference. It's in my heart. So I believe it, and it's our family here.
MS. SINGLETARY: Does that mean that you take a little less profit to do that, to build that kind of team? You know, I mean, you started this. Is that--was it based on your--was it your mom or your grand-mom? I can't remember?
MS. BOMMARITO: Yeah. Ethel is my grandmother, and it's about sharing amazing food together with your family and doing good things for each other, for your community, kindness, humbleness. Like, we have--I have enough. I mean, I always say that. I have a pop-up camper. I have enough. I care about taking care of people and growing people, and that's the bottom line. The rest will take care of itself. The rest will take care of itself. We've got to take care of each other.
MS. SINGLETARY: I really do--I believe that as well. I mean, I think if more businesses did that, they wouldn't have as big an issue with retention and keeping people, and the word gets out. Where's the best place to work? And, as a mom and a wife and a community leader, you know, I stay where I am because I have a great editor, and she makes me feel heard. And I may not take another job--listen to--because I like where I am, and I think that's what you're saying.
So let me ask you. Can I get a little personal? Because you know I'm a personal finance columnist.
MS. BOMMARITO: Yes, sure.
MS. SINGLETARY: So how have your personal finances been impacted as the owner of a small business? I mean, what kinds of things pro and con for your bottom line, your personal bottom line, has impacted you because of the pandemic?
MS. BOMMARITO: I would say that you just do with less, you know, and meaning that we are all looking for ways to help each other during this trying time, whether it's family, friends and neighbors. I mean, we know people that have struggled who have been out of work, who have struggled with illness during COVID. We just try to stay focused truly on each other and at the same time help other small businesses. So we try to eat out or use gift cards in ways to help the community, the restaurants. It's different. It's just different.
We restricted all travel, like everybody, but we haven't gone back to it. We stayed closer to home. We tried to spend money in our communities. You know, those are just some of the things that we made choices with personal finances. It's trying to help others as best you can and also do the best you can for the community and your family and friends.
MS. BOMMARITO: Yeah. You know, a lot of people start businesses because they want to be rich, right? I mean, that's sort of the--you become an entrepreneur. You hit the jackpot. Do you feel that way? I mean, did you--I'm not going to ask you how much you make, but was it so that you didn't take a bigger salary that you probably could have as the owner? I mean, what personal financial sacrifices have you made? Let's get real. We're just talking right now.
MS. BOMMARITO: Yeah. I mean, so, on the personal front, you know, let me just say, you know, I would never give myself a raise or take more and can say that, you know, probably been taking less during some of this but in different ways. You don't--as an entrepreneur, you don't start because you think you're going to get rich. It is just something you don't have a choice to do. You just feel it, and you do it, and it's in you. And, if money was ever--personal finances were ever at the front, you don't stay in this very long because you really--you tend to put yourself last, and that's okay because without the great people around you, you don't get to be here.
So I think that, you know, personally, I haven't had to sell a home or give up anything like that, but I'm certainly not looking to gain more. The company is growing, but my personal finances aren't changing. Let me put it that way.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. All right. Well, I'm going to tell you, you take a little raise next year when this is all over.
MS. BOMMARITO: It's a long way.
MS. SINGLETARY: But, you know--and I'm going to wrap up, but that's such an important point, however, though, because lots of small businesses don't take a salary. Business owners don't take a salary or don't take care of their personal finances because they want to grow the business. They want to keep the business going, and that's not good. That's not--you need to be able to take care of your personal finances as well. Is that--do you agree?
MS. BOMMARITO: Oh, Michelle, I preach that all day long because I did the same thing. You know, for the first three years, I didn't take any kind of salary or anything at all, and so I work really hard with business owners, the small business owners, especially women, to try to help them understand their value, and that they deserve to make a living, and they can have a profitable business. You've just got to trust your numbers and know your numbers in order to make that happen, but yes, I've seen that over and over that there's definite sacrifices that go with getting that business up and running and really the first ones to take that cut when it's necessary. That's just how it is.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. Well, that's all the time we have. I could talk to you forever.
[Laughter]
MS. SINGLETARY: Thank you so much for joining us on the discussion about how small businesses have been impacted by the pandemic.
MS. BOMMARITO: Thank you.
MS. SINGLETARY: I've been talking to Jill about her business, Ethel's Bakery. So go buy some cookies, and help her people. So thank you so much.
MS. BOMMARITO: Michelle, thank you.
MS. SINGLETARY: You're welcome.
MS. BOMMARITO: Thank you so much.
MS. SINGLETARY: So, listen, that’s all we have for right now. It’s been a great conversation. Thank you so much for joining us. I appreciate the time that you spend to watch these Washington Post Live discussions. They’re so important. So I hope that you go to WashingtonPostLive.com and look at all the discussions that we have and register and find out more information. We at The Washington Post and Washington Post Live--we just want to bring you the top issues with great people like Jill and Josh to dig into the issues. So, again, thank you for joining us, and I hope that you come back for more discussions at Washington Post Live.
[End recorded session]