MS. NOOYI: Well, I don't think it was hurting the company, because we're talking about 1994. And the ideal worker of the times, who had worked their way up the company, was still the White male who worked outside the home with the wife taking care of the home. Those are the people that ascended to the top of all corporations, not just PepsiCo. The fact that Wayne Calloway, who grew up in that system, made such an outreach to get me into PepsiCo, demonstrated to me that PepsiCo was very keen on bringing diversity into the ranks, into the senior-most ranks, and that bringing somebody who's outspoken, who was different, who was a globalist, and they're saying, hey, look, come into this company. We want a change. We want your kind of thinking in our senior ranks. "And guess what," Wayne said. "I'm going to make sure that I develop you and mentor you." And it was not just Wayne. Bob Decker [phonetic] was CFO at that time, who actually was my boss, was an unbelievable supporter and mentor, made me feel very, very welcome. So the fact that 15 of the 15 men who occupied senior positions were all White men was not a judgement I was making. I'm just saying that was what I observed. But they made me feel very, very welcome in a company where, you know, the brands were iconic American. The business model was not something I was really used to. I didn't know restaurants, because we own KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. I had to learn everything from scratch. But the BCG training helped me, you know, really get my feet wet. But I must say, I would not call PepsiCo and old-fashioned company. I'd call it a youthful, progressive, welcoming company. And had they not been that, I wouldn't be here talking to you today.