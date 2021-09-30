So one thing that I always want my teachers to emphasize, especially as I'm now in high school and I've gained so much experience from 1000 Black Girl Books, being in other schools, hearing how they talk about race, hearing and being part of some of the news cycles and conversations that are happening in the country right now, I feel like we have to do our best to explain how patterns of injustice in history exist today and even exist in our own towns. So my teacher was teaching about the war on drugs and was not really able to close the loop and make it clear to students that the same problems that we see happening in the communities next door to where I live exist because of something that happened decades ago. So it's really important to me that educators do their best to show the patterns of history and see how both political decisions, the government's decisions and everyday decisions that we make as a community shape and continue to shape our lives now. Because once kids have the vocabulary and understanding to see that, hey, the same things that my parents were struggling with, I struggle with too, they'll feel both motivated and educated to do something about it.