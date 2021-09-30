MS. MOHAMMED: Well, we have to keep asking and pushing the limits and engaging with this. Clearly, good signals from China when they said they would stop investing, financing investments in coal, but they need to peak earlier. Now, that's a difficult conversation to happen with some developing countries, particularly India, where you have a huge population, and you can't turn around and say, well, your development has got to be curtailed. So the negotiations about how development happens and the investments that are needed for them perhaps to peak earlier, to use green technology, needs to be made available. That's not always happening in countries like India. We need to bring more investments to the table. I think that they will--we hope that they will make it with the targets that we have set, but it's the continuous dialogue. It's the continuous negotiation. It is an opening-up of the implications of inaction on others. So you're doing harm to others by not making those promises for Paris. I think we need to see a balance in what we do on mitigation, what we do on adaptation to make it happen.