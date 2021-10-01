John Legend
EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer-songwriter John Legend has garnered twelve Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and two Emmy Awards, among others.
In an essay competition Legend won at age 15, he wrote of his dream to become a star recording artist and to use his influence and resources to give back to his community.
In 2007, Legend started The Show Me Campaign, to give every child access to a quality education as well as address systemic issues in our criminal justice system that disproportionately impact the poor, minorities, and disadvantaged.
Legend launched LRNG Innovators, in partnership with The National Writing Project and support from The MacArthur Foundation, to empower teachers to redesign learning and connect students’ passion to purpose.
In 2014, Legend launched FREEAMERICA, to amplify the voices of those impacted by the criminal justice system and those working to change it in an effort to challenge stereotypes, break down barriers, and end the era of mass incarceration.
In 2020, Legend launched HUMANLEVEL, to support local governments as they address the racial inequalities that exist across every indicator for success— health, criminal justice, education, jobs, and housing. By supporting innovative projects, encouraging policy change, and highlighting human stories, Legend aims to advance the effort to achieve racial equity at the local, state, and national levels.
In addition to Legend’s signature initiatives, he currently serves on the Advisory Board of FUSE Corps, The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Teach for All. Legend is also on the Board of Directors for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Harlem Village Academies and Governing Board of Management Leadership for Tomorrow.