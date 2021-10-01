And we have to understand that the enemies of voting rights are on the march. All across the country, in states all across the country, they're finding every which way they can to intimidate, to suppress, to make it difficult for people to vote, and we're letting the filibuster get in the way of us defending those rights. And if we don't defend those rights now, who knows what our next elections are going to look like. They're going to try to find ways to override the will of the people if they don't like the results of the election. They're trying to get new secretaries of state and allowing legislators to override the will of the people. They're finding all these ways to suppress and quiet the will of the people, and we're not doing anything about it. People who believe in voting rights need to take an aggressive position in defending voting rights, and that includes getting rid of the filibuster.