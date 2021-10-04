GEN. MCCHRYSTAL: I would. And, David, you're of course very familiar with the Bay of Pigs failure, and of course that's where the term groupthink was actually coined, after that, the study by Irving Janis. And the reality is you need a process that brings in diverse thoughts, that brings in counter ideas to pressure test anything. In the book we talk about how President Kennedy received this plan from the CIA, he tried to have his new administration look at it and vet it, but it didn't go very well. And so, as a consequence, they went forward with an ill-planned invasion that failed dramatically. He learned from the process, and in the Cuban missile crisis 18 months later he set up a very different kind of process. And I would argue that as we take on important things in our government or our organizations, setting up a process that allows you to bring in diverse perspectives and pressure test your ideas, it gets back to what you're saying. It's how can we trust the general or the coach who's not a skeptic. It's fair but it's also a little unfair to expect that person to be not affected by the fact that they've got to create confidence and whatnot. So you have to create a process that helps balance those things, in my experience.