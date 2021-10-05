MR. DELL: Thank you, David. Great to be with you.
MR. IGNATIUS: Good to be with you. Let's start by trying to get our minds around the fact that you started this company, Dell Computer Corporation, its predecessor, when you were a 19-year-old college student. So, it's 1984. You're sitting in your dorm room at the University of Texas. You decide to launch this company. As I read the book, you'd actually been running a company for a while. Tell us how this story happened, how this rocket ship first took off.
MR. DELL: Well, it was the dawn of the microprocessor age, and I was super interested in technology and computers and also business, and really saw what looked like an incredible opportunity. And I started pretty quickly simply upgrading the IBM personal computers, which were available at the time. And you know, it became a real business, and I saw an opportunity to turn it into a company. I had no idea what it would become even 5 or 10 years later, or certainly not 37 years later. But you know, the idea that anybody could have access to a PC and that, you know, you could program it yourself, to me, was incredibly enticing. And I saw some inefficiencies in the way these were being sold and delivered to customers and, you know, thought there was a better way.
MR. IGNATIUS: You write in the book that when you were a teenager where other kids, you know, were crazy about playing sports, you were really good at and enjoyed making money, and that you began to go on what you call "fly and buy" trips, to purchase computers that you could then reconfigure and resell. Just tell us a little bit about that. That's not the usual teenage experience.
MR. DELL: So, in 1981, when IBM first introduced the PC, it started to take off pretty quickly. And what you would happen--what you would have is a dealer in one city would order 1,000 computers and maybe they'd get 1,000 or maybe they'd get 100, because they were on allocation. So, some of the dealers started to order more than they needed and, occasionally, they would get them. And so, it was a really inefficient system. And you'd have, sort of, too many computers in one city and not enough in another. And so, I discovered this arbitrage opportunity.
And on the weekends--I did this when I was in college, when I was a freshman in college, called it "fly and buys." And I'd get on Southwest Airlines and fly to a relatively nearby city with a cashier's check and buy 50 or so of these machines, you know, rent a U-Haul truck which, amazingly, you could do when you were 18 years old back them. And I'd drive them to another city and sell them for maybe $50 or $70 or $80 more per machine to another dealer. You know, take the profit and it was a nice little way to make some money on the weekends.
MR. IGNATIUS: It's a fascinating part of the book, and really is an education about the ways that young people can make money that you wouldn't think about.
The book's title, "Play Nice But Win" you write is something that your mother told you, and other members of your family. I was struck by the fact that the phrase, probably rightly, is play nice, but win, and not play nice and win. And I wonder sometimes if you really can do both. And so, you've been writing this memory looking back on your career, there are moments when it is impossible to do both, isn't it?
MR. DELL: Well, that's the idea is to do both, right? And you know, it's been a very simple, guiding principle for me, and can't claim that I've done it with 100 percent of my actions, but I think it's generally worked well. And look, I think reputations are built up over a long period of time and can be destroyed very easily. And having relationships and integrity in how you operate and winning in the right way. These are the things we talk a lot about inside our company for obvious reasons, when you've got a big company it's really important to make it clear kind of what the rules are, what the standards are. And you know, play nice but win is something my parents told my two brothers and I when we would go out and play ball in the street. And it's kind of stuck with me and I think makes a great title for the book.
MR. IGNATIUS: It is a good title. On the back jacket of this book cover, the famous actor, Matthew McConaughey describes the book as an "autobiographical thriller," and says that you're a, "gangster protagonist, not looking for a fight but relishing every brawl you're in."
So, I have two questions. First, how did you get to know Matthew McConaughey? What's he like? And second, what does he mean when he uses that really interesting phrase, "gangster protagonist," who relishes the brawls that he's in?
MR. DELL: Well, you know, Matthew is kind of a philosopher king. I don't know if you know this but he wrote a fantastic book and he lives, oh, maybe less than half-a-mile away from where I'm sitting right now in Austin, Texas. So, got to know him as a fellow Austinite and as a neighbor. And look, I think, as you read the book, there's some pretty big brawls that occurred as I endeavored to buy back all the shares of the company and accelerate the transformation by taking the company private. And we ran into this character, Carl Icahn, who created all sorts of interesting challenges. And you know, every book's got to have a good villain, and this certainly has one.
MR. IGNATIUS: No question about that. So, that story that you just described led me to wonder a couple of things. First, why was it so important for you take the company private? Why was that such a passion? In other words, what are the limitations you saw in being a public company, then?
And second, why do you still want to be in the saddle? You've done everything that a business leader could do, but you still want to run the company, and I'm curious why that is.
MR. DELL: Well, you know, you have to go back to the mid-2000s. And the company had had a lot of success but then all sorts of new things started happening in the industry, and we needed to change and evolve, as all companies do. And you know, we started investing in new areas, in software and, you know, cloud technology and security and building out all sorts of new capabilities. And some of that was organic; some of that was a series of acquisitions. And kind of the more we did that, the less the public markets liked it. And that was pretty frustrating and, you know, kind of sad, disappointing.
You know, I describe some of--really what I was feeling during those moments. And at one point, it presented a kind of silver lining which was, for public companies, transformation is kind of rate-limited, because everybody's looking for the next earnings report and that sort of thing. And back in 2012-2013, the market really wasn’t giving our company permission to accelerate that transformation. So, buying back all the shares and giving the shareholders some of the benefits of our transformation, you know, if it was successful, without taking on any of the risk created this opportunity to really accelerate and go quite a bit faster, which is exactly what we did.
And as to why I continue to do this, well, you know, I'm still pretty young. I feel great. I love what I do. And when I think about the world that we're in and the role that technology plays in the world in driving human progress and what is about to happen with technology and how everything in the world is becoming intelligent and connected and all this data and AI--mostly for good things, but sometimes not so good, is really creating a fantastic future in our world. To me, it's incredibly exciting and I'd be pretty depressed if I didn't get to be involved in doing this.
MR. IGNATIUS: We'll get to some of the bad things, or difficult things, that are happening in a minute, but just to stick with your company story for a minute, a key part of this acceleration that you described happened in 2016, when you completed what I read is a $67-billion deal to acquire EMC Corporation, the largest technology merger in history. EMC is a data storage, cloud computing-related services company. Obviously nice to have, but you had to take on close to $50 billion in debt to buy it.
And I'm wondering, as you look back, that's now five years ago, whether that strategy seems to be--to you, to be validated by what happened in the marketplace.
MR. DELL: Well, it's worked out very well, and certainly for our investors in the various transactions, you know, everyone's been nicely rewarded. And the company has built an industry-leading position in cloud infrastructure and all things technology that help customers kind of accelerate their digital futures. And you know, what I also observed, and this kind of started in the mid- to late-2000s, was that debt was getting just way less expensive. And of course, that's only continued. I think Bernanke talked about the savings glut in the mid-2000s. And the cost of debt capital has just gotten less and less. And we've been able to pay down debt at a very aggressive rate. Last week, we had a two-notch upgrade to investment grade from S&P. So, I guess there's a great validation of, you know, our progress in the transaction. But yeah, feel great about it.
And certainly, you know, debt used smartly to buy highly productive assets that generate tremendous cashflow can be a great way to create a lot of value, which is exactly what we've done, and at the same time built a much stronger company to serve our customers. You know, the first half of this year, we had over $50 billion in revenues. We grew 15 percent in the last quarter, and the second half is going to be very strong, as well. So, feeling great about the position of the company now, five years after the largest merger acquisition ever in technology.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, you've had fantastic success as a business man, Michael. Forbes currently ranks you as the 23rd most wealthy person in the world, according to them, with about $53 billion. Let me ask an obvious question that people all over America, around the world, are asking, which is do the rich pay enough in taxes given the enormous benefits that they've realized in this economy?
MR. DELL: Well, you know, I think it's a question for policymakers and legislators. You know, I'm not going to opine on taxes other than to say I pay all my taxes, right, and I pay whatever the rate is. And you know, let's let society figure out how, you know, it wants to deal with that. And you know, I'll participate as a citizen like everybody else and certainly pay my taxes.
MR. IGNATIUS: But you don't feel, as somebody who has benefited to such an extraordinary extent, you have a special obligation, in effect, to give back to the society where you prospered?
MR. DELL: Well, you know, that's sort of--goes to how, you know, my wife have thought about our philanthropy. And some 22 years ago, we set up a foundation that is really focused on children in urban poverty, and really proud of the great work we've done. And as I mentioned in the book, you know, I think the vast majority of the wealth I've been able to create will be dedicated to philanthropy over my lifetime; hope to spend more time on that in the future. My wife spends a lot of her time on that today. And so, in that sense, yeah, I think it's a responsibility. I also think it's an opportunity, right, to use those funds in a productive and smart way, generating results and outcomes and really lifting people up.
And you know, if you look at what we've done in our foundation, you know, super proud of our various programs in education, in health care, in family economic stability, in scholarships, and really putting people on a different trajectory in life. And yeah, there's much more of that in my future to pursue.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, to ask one more policy question, the tech sector has given all of us just miracles in terms of new equipment, new ways of doing things, but there is a growing question in America about whether big tech has gotten too big, whether it's become part of the problem in our society, rather than part of the solution.
So, you hear increasing discussion of antitrust law being applied to the tech sector. What's your feeling as one of the leading tech entrepreneurs and now CEOs, about this movement that's clearly out there?
MR. DELL: Well, again, not a policy expert. I'm not going to try to set policy or figure it out. But look, I think that there are selective roles for government to play as companies accumulate what society deems to be too much power. You know, I think being big itself is not--shouldn't be illegal or a crime. And I think one of the judges recently said being successful is not a crime, either.
But selective intervention, particularly as it relates to, you know, monopoly power, you know, I think has been proven to be effective in a broad sense. And you know, but again, I'll let the--you know, government process play out on its own. It's not something I feel like I'm an expert at.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let's take something that's in the news this week, big time, and that's the situation that your fellow CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Facebook, finds himself in, after the whistleblower revealed in The Wall Street Journal what are being called "The Facebook Papers."
I'm curious, as a CEO who--running a company has to deal with controversy and issues, what thoughts you have for Zuckerberg as he and Facebook try to respond to this criticism that, in running their social media platform, they ended up, unintentionally, I'm sure, fostering what amounted to hate speech or to problems--social problems that we're all concerned about. How should Zuckerberg and a company like Facebook deal with this kind of public discussion?
MR. DELL: Well, it's a difficult set of challenges. And listening to the testimony today, you get an appreciation for the challenge. And you know, I think on the one hand, you kind of empathize with, you know, creating a set of tools and then, wow, they sort of end up being used in ways that you never imagined. And you know, that's not a great thing.
I mean, I think it's a good reminder that it's called artificial intelligence for a reason. It's not real intelligence, it's artificial, and it's certainly not wisdom. And look, I think with the scale of these social networks, a lot of thought and care has to be put into them to make sure that they don't create ill effects, as--you know, certainly the testimony is pretty compelling. But you know, if Mark calls me, I'm happy to share my additional thoughts with him.
MR. IGNATIUS: I'm curious what your own social media life is like. Do you spend time on Facebook or other platforms or are you like, I think, a growing number of Americans, trying to keep your social media profile limited?
MR. DELL: You know, I'd say I use it as a way of communicating for business, and that's pretty much it. I don't do much else.
So, you know, I've been out talking about this new book, and it turns out social media is a great way to promote that. And, look, we have millions of customers and hundreds of thousands of team members around the world. And it's an effective way to communicate with many of those audiences, certainly not the only way. But you won't find me posting pictures of what I'm having for dinner or something like that.
MR. IGNATIUS: I want to ask you about a problem that every CEO has faced over the last year-and-a-half, and that's COVID. And I'm interested in a couple of things that you think you did that were good for your company and employees and your customers during this period, and maybe some things that you wish you'd done differently, as you look back.
MR. DELL: You know, first, I'll say every day we just woke up and said, what's the most right thing to do in this situation, and that guided our actions. And you know, we told everybody not to come in and, you know, created a safe ability for people to do their work.
I think we injected a fair amount of empathy in the organization and understood that people had different situations at home and gave them a lot of flexibility and also new kinds of support. And we learned that because of the open culture we have and the new requirements that we found. I mean, you know, people have different situations at home, right? If you got little kids, or even not-so-little kids, right. You're doing homeschooling, you're taking care of them. You've got aging parents, people dealing with all sorts of various challenges, and maybe they didn't even have a great place in their home to do their work, right? And so, yeah, I think we had to understand all of those things and, at the same time, take care of our customers during the crisis.
And by the way, it's not over, as you know, right, 7.5 billion people, that's a long way to go with this virus. But I do think what is amazing is how much technology actually worked during this period and I think we got a kind of leap forward and an acceleration as we saw that every aspect of our lives became intertwined with our ability to use technology. And that's certainly been eye-opening for all of us, and it's been a real tailwind for our business. And I think organizations are investing a lot more in technology now because they've seen its power and--in health care, in education, and in all aspects of society. And you know, as I see it, that's only going to continue to accelerate.
MR. IGNATIUS: I should say that that has been one of the themes of this continuing series, "The Path Forward," for the last 18 months that we've been doing it is the incredible way technology allowed our economy, our society to keep functioning despite this pandemic that, for most of us, was unprecedented.
I want to ask you about something that a number of tech companies and other companies have done, which is vaccination mandates. You're based in Texas, where I'm assuming that would be more problematic than in some other places. What decision did Dell make, did you make, about vaccination mandates?
MR. DELL: So, first of all, we're in 180 countries, right? So, we first have to abide by the rules in all those countries, and each one's a little bit different. But for most of the countries, I think the answer is you get vaccinated or, in some cases, you, you know, show on a regular basis that you've had a test and you're negative, right?
But you know, for now, here in the United States, we're still working remotely and--for the vast majority of our team members.
MR. IGNATIUS: I want to ask you a final question, as you said a moment ago, you're the classic global company, 180 different locations around the world. I'm curious whether you think global supply chains are going to bounce back to what's needed, to what they were before the pandemic.
In some ways, we've seen a story of global resilience, but I'm beginning to wonder, as I see the ships stacked up at American ports and see increasing delays for some deliveries, whether those supply chains are really as resilient as I thought.
What's been your experience at Dell? Are there things that you're really short of that you're worried about having adequate supplies of? What are you doing to make sure your supply chains are robust going forward?
MR. DELL: Well, no one is immune from these challenges, and you mentioned a number of them. Look, I think the first thing to point out is that we're actually delivering and shipping more product than we've ever delivered in history.
So, even though the demand is quite a lot in excess, the supply is ramping up. Now, it does take time to build the capacity and I think, you know, roughly five years ago we started to change our supply chain to be more geographically distributed and to be more resilient. And certainly, that resiliency has come into play even more so in the last 18 months. I think it's kind of moved from just-in-time to just-in-case. And having a diversified set of factories, you know, roughly 25 around the world, has helped us. But we're not immune and, you know, our customers are telling us we're generally doing better than others in our sector. But there's not enough supply. It takes a long time--it takes three years to build a new semiconductor factory, and that's where there are quite a few shortages. But there are lots of other shortages in the supply chain. And I think, again, this broad acceleration of technology--and you look at pretty much any sector of the economy, everything in the world is becoming intelligent and connected, and that's creating all sorts of data. And every industry in a way is being transformed. And that, in itself, is accelerating the demand for technology. And you know, technology is no longer kind of the IT department. It's like the fulcrum of progress for everything that you're doing. And then, just around the corner, we have these 5G telco networks that are coming. That is just going to tremendously accelerate all of this.
So, we're very excited about that. A lot of investment is required to make that happen, not just in global supply chains, but in infrastructure here in this country and beyond to support that future.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, Michael Dell, I want to thank you for being with us. We've come to the end of the 30 minutes that we've got. The book is, "Play Nice But Win."
I want to thank you for a fascinating discussion of your company and all the issues that are related to it. Thanks for joining us today.
MR. DELL: Thank you, David. Great to be with you.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, please come back and join us for our other programming. I'll be on later this afternoon talking to one of our top cybersecurity officials in the Biden administration.
To see what we’ve got coming on Washington Post Live, go to WashingtonPostLive.com and register for our programming. Thank you for joining us today.
[End recorded session]