So, even though the demand is quite a lot in excess, the supply is ramping up. Now, it does take time to build the capacity and I think, you know, roughly five years ago we started to change our supply chain to be more geographically distributed and to be more resilient. And certainly, that resiliency has come into play even more so in the last 18 months. I think it's kind of moved from just-in-time to just-in-case. And having a diversified set of factories, you know, roughly 25 around the world, has helped us. But we're not immune and, you know, our customers are telling us we're generally doing better than others in our sector. But there's not enough supply. It takes a long time--it takes three years to build a new semiconductor factory, and that's where there are quite a few shortages. But there are lots of other shortages in the supply chain. And I think, again, this broad acceleration of technology--and you look at pretty much any sector of the economy, everything in the world is becoming intelligent and connected, and that's creating all sorts of data. And every industry in a way is being transformed. And that, in itself, is accelerating the demand for technology. And you know, technology is no longer kind of the IT department. It's like the fulcrum of progress for everything that you're doing. And then, just around the corner, we have these 5G telco networks that are coming. That is just going to tremendously accelerate all of this.