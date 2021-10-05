I think it actually speaks to the point--you just showed a clip of me talking about resilience, and I think that is the key lesson learned here. You know, I spent past four and a half years in the private sector at Morgan Stanley. I went there to build our Cyber Fusion Center to be the center of gravity for how we protect the bank in cyberspace. But I ended up as the Head of Firm Resilience. And I really think that is a recognition that there are so many bad things out there that can disrupt our business, whether you are a business leader or whether you are in government and you are worried about things like critical infrastructure, as I am. And so in many ways you have to expect that a disruption will occur, and, therefore, you have to do everything you can to prepare for it, be able to respond to it, recover from it, to mitigate any damage to your nation, to your critical infrastructure, to your business model, to your customers and clients.