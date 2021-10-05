MR. GROHL: She said, "You better be good." I think the reason why she allowed me a lot of this freedom was because she was a public school teacher for 35 years. So, she had, like, kind of a deeper understanding of how the mind of a child works. She'd spent decades helping kids to learn and understood that no two kids learn the same. Some kids really excel in school and do very well. Other kids might not, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're failures. It doesn't necessarily mean they're not smart, it's just, I think, the method of learning. And I was a terrible student. I didn't do well in school at all. But she recognized something in me that gave her this faith that I would be able to survive outside of that conventional sort of--that conventional schooling system. And she saw how much I loved music and the dedication that I put into it, because even if I was teaching myself to play the drums on pillows on my bedroom floor, I would do it for like four hours a day. And even though I was kind of like learning to play guitar by listening to records, I would do it for four hours a day.