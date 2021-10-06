MS. AHUJA: Sure. I mean, I started off, you know, my unannounced intro, just saying that, you know, I came back to this agency because, you know, I care deeply about the work, I care deeply about the people in this agency and also what this agency faced during the Trump administration, which was a potential merger, which had a significant impact on the kind of attrition that we saw here. And, you know, okay, so this is OPM, but in other cases with my colleagues in other agencies, they face, you know, similar attrition rates. And so I think, you know, we are trying to both support our agency partners and help them in the kind of surge hiring that needs to take place. I was just out at George Mason University, talking about there is no better time to come into the federal government than right now, because there is this significant hiring that is taking place to rebuild these institutions, also how we have shown up in the pandemic, and we will continue to do that. You know, that means people that we need in these agencies.