So some obvious tools for reducing the flow of misinformation and conspiracy theories were vetoed by the senior leadership. Obviously in the wake of the election for a couple months there was intense stop the steal efforts, which was the bogus effort to overturn the results of the election based on misinformation about supposed, you know, ballot fraud and other things--all of which culminated in the January 6th insurrection. But we know that within days of the election itself, Facebook had disbanded the civic integrity team, which just that fact right there, clearly there were problems with civic integrity. There was a massive effort underway to delegitimize the election. But instead of maintaining the few restraints they had in place on that stuff, they disbanded the team, and that stuff was allowed to fester. And there are, you know, a lot of evidence, even real time in day January 6th, showing that Facebook knew exactly what was happening and wasn't acting, and there were people inside the company being like why are we allowing this to happen in real time. So that's clearly one.