As you go through these documents, they propose many solutions to these problems that would reduce the flow of disinformation, conspiracy theories, hateful, violent, inciting content, that didn't even require deleting content, a lot of it. I mean, certainly some content needs to be deleted, and there needs to be more investment there. But a lot of these algorithmic changes are very simple. It's things like requiring someone to click on a link before they share it, because people tend to share misinformation links without clicking on them. Limiting the number of reshares to two or three hops instead of permitting unlimited reshares, because the deep reshares turn out to contain the vast majority of misinformation, like simply just requiring someone to copy-paste something rather than click a one-click reshare. A change as simple as that can have really intense helpful impacts on misinformation, and Zuckerberg personally declined to implement those changes because it would have a fraction of 1 percent impact on virality and growth of the platform. So he's clearly putting, you know, virality, growth, and profits ahead of stopping misinformation and conspiracy theories on the platform.