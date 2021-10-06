But I think the first problem is about the nature of the presidency itself. We need to find a system of making sure that we don’t elect people who are counterintelligence risks in the sense--or domestic political risks--in the sense that we don’t know enough about their backgrounds. You know, I as a public servant--and anybody else and all the people who are being held up in Congress now for, you know, having their positions, you know, filled--all the ambassadors and assistant secretaries--they have to go through a really, you know, deep background check, heavy scrutiny, every aspect of their lives and their financial matters and, you know, their family ties. We don’t do that for our presidents. That’s absolutely absurd. It’s absurd. And I’d just like to kind of put it out that there’s a problem in the system, you know, that somebody can be a candidate by not just concealing their tax returns but, you know, having all of these other things that they can literally get away with. No wonder President Trump actually said that he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and get away with it, because as president everyone is given a remarkable pass. And they can put their family members into key positions. They can put their cronies into key positions. They can name people to positions. There’s something wrong with that fetishization of the presidency, and we need to fix that. Because in other countries there’s a lot more scrutiny on their top leaders as well.