Katy is a senior partner, and a leader in the firm’s Operations Practice. She is also a member of the Shareholders Council, the firm’s equivalent of the board of directors, and the firm’s 15-person global leadership team. Since joining the firm, Katy has partnered with clients on their transformations, including operational performance improvement, operations strategy linked to business strategy, and operating model design. She has led programs around product launch, manufacturing network configuration and plant performance, end-to-end sourcing and supply chain optimization, and quality system effectiveness. Katy has also worked with companies on digitizing their sales and marketing approaches, as well as their operations, making technology platform decisions, and transforming organization structures. As part of the McKinsey Global Institute, Katy has coauthored several pieces of research, including most recently, “Building a more competitive US manufacturing sector [mckinsey.com],” and has also contributed pieces for Harvard Business Review, Industry Today, and Market Watch. She is a frequent speaker at events and conferences on topics in advanced manufacturing technology, including workforce adoption and capability building, digital manufacturing management, the role of advanced analytics in manufacturing, and regional manufacturing competitiveness.