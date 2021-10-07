Rosario Dawson is an artist, designer and activist. She made her feature film debut at the age of 15 in the controversial “Kids” followed by Spike Lee’s “He Got Game” and “The 25th Hour.” She’s since starred in a range of films including “Alexander,” “Rent,” “Clerks II,” “Top Five,” “Unstoppable,” and “Men in Black II,” as well as the “Sin City” franchise. She is the voice of ‘Barbara Gordon/Batgirl’ in “The Lego Batman Movie,” ‘Wonder Woman’ in several DC Animated films, ‘Rezzoch’ in Netflix’s “The Last Kids on Earth” and ‘Ms. Ramiro’ for Nickelodeon’s “It’s Pony.” For her performance in “Seven Pounds,” Dawson won Best Actress in a Motion Picture Award at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards. On the small screen, Dawson starred as ‘Allegra Dill’ in USA’s “Briarpatch” and as ‘Claire Temple’ in the Netflix adaptation of the Marvel comic book series “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “Jessica Jones,” and “The Defenders.” She also loved joining “Jane the Virgin” for two seasons as ‘Jane Ramos’. Her next to be released projects include David Oyelowo’s directed, “The Waterman” that premiered at TIFF followed by the Ava DuVernay directed pilot “DMZ” for HBO Max. It was recently announced that she will be starring in the Hulu miniseries, “Dopesick,” and the highly anticipated “Mandalorian” spin-off series, “Ahsoka Tano.”