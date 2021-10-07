Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood serves Illinois’ 14th Congressional District and was sworn into the 116th U.S. Congress on January 3, 2019. Congresswoman Underwood is the first woman, the first person of color, and the first millennial to represent her community in Congress. She is also the youngest African American woman to serve in the United States House of Representatives.
Congresswoman Underwood serves on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, and the House Committee on Appropriations. Congresswoman Underwood co-founded and co-chairs the Black Maternal Health Caucus, which elevates the Black maternal health crisis within Congress and advances policy solutions to improve maternal health outcomes and end disparities. She also serves on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. Rep. Underwood is a member of the Future Forum, a group of young Democratic Members of Congress committed to listening to and standing up for the next generation of Americans, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), and the LGBT Equality Caucus. As a strong supporter of addressing the gun violence epidemic, Congresswoman Underwood is a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.
Prior to her election to Congress, Congresswoman Underwood worked with a Medicaid plan in Chicago to ensure that it provided high-quality, cost-efficient care. She served as a Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), helping communities across the country prevent, prepare for, and respond to disasters, bioterror threats, and public health emergencies. As a career public servant at HHS, she helped implement the Affordable Care Act — broadening access for those on Medicare, improving health care quality, and reforming private insurance. Congresswoman Underwood also taught future nurse practitioners through Georgetown University’s online master’s program. Congresswoman Underwood is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Johns Hopkins University. She graduated from Neuqua Valley High School and is a lifelong Girl Scout. She resides in Naperville, Illinois.
Building A Better Health Care System
The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the value America’s biopharmaceutical industry brings to the health care system by researching and developing vaccines and treatments against some of the most challenging diseases. But these innovations are meaningless if patients don’t have access to them. That’s why PhRMA is working hard to remove barriers that stand between patients and needed care. PhRMA’s chief operating officer Lori M. Reilly will discuss how the biopharmaceutical industry is working with all stakeholders to deliver a more resilient, affordable and equitable health care system.
Lori M. Reilly, Esq.
Lori M. Reilly is chief operating officer at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), providing executive level management, leadership and strategic direction for the organization. In this role, Ms. Reilly oversees PhRMA’s advocacy activities, including its federal, state and international government affairs and alliance development work. Ms. Reilly works across PhRMA to develop and advocate for practical policy solutions that will lower costs for patients.
Ms. Reilly, named by The Hill as a top lobbyist in 2018 and 2019, has a long record of working with members of Congress on a bipartisan basis and collaborating with stakeholders across the health care industry. Ms. Reilly is a frequent presenter on industry-related issues, including testifying before Congress on multiple occasions. Ms. Reilly has nearly two decades of experience at PhRMA; prior to her current role, Ms. Reilly was the executive vice president of policy, research and membership at PhRMA, leading the development and implementation of legislative, regulatory and political strategies to advance policies that encourage patient access and medical innovation. She has also served as counsel at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Commerce and was Counsel to a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Ms. Reilly received a B.A. in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with honors, and a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She currently resides in Alexandria, Virginia with her husband and their four children.
Moderated by Elise Labott
Elise Labott is a leading journalist covering foreign US foreign policy and international issues. Elise is a columnist at Foreign Policy magazine and before that was CNN’s Global Affairs Correspondent. She has reported from more than 80 countries, traveled the world with seven secretaries of state and has interviewed many world leaders and newsmakers. Elise is the founder of Twopoint.o Media, a digital media platform that aims to engage, inform and inspire citizens to solve today’s most pressing global challenges, and an adjunct professor at American University’s School of International Service. She is a contributor to Politico, provides commentary for MSNBC, NPR, BBC and several other broadcast outlets and is a sought-after interviewer and moderator. Elise also serves as a global ambassador for Vital Voices, an organization that empowers female entrepreneurs around the world and is on the advisory committee of Global Kids DC, a program which introduces high school students in underserved communities to international affairs. Prior to joining CNN, Elise covered the UN for ABC News and also reported on diplomatic and foreign policy issues for Agence France-Presse and other publications. Elise is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a master’s degree from the New School for Social Research.