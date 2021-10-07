Boy, I really want to really, really think about this. This is such a great--first of all, here's what I really think: I do think that the stigma has been eased a little bit and maybe a lot. Years ago, I did a movie called "Clean and Sober." So, I had to meet many people who were dependent on drugs and alcohol, drugs and/or alcohol, and you learn so, so much. And the first thing you learn is, for me, anyway, you know, it's probable that I got lucky. You know, I didn't get whatever that thing is, that chemical imbalance or whatever it is, because it could have easily been me. Fortunately, it's not. And while I think the stigma is better than it was, I really do think--and this is why this question is so good, I'm thinking about it. I really do think there needs to be some sort of campaign--I hadn't thought of this, frankly--that does explain to people--because you think we understand but we really still don’t--that this is a disease. And I don't know what the campaign would be, but I really do believe now the next thing to be done--I'm thinking--is to explain to people that this could be anyone and all the damage it does, and people shouldn’t be viewed as less than. And it's almost always poor people. It's almost always poor people. And so, people easily point to them and say, well, see, there you go. You know, very often, there's a real reason--an inequity that was created that made someone poor in the first place. So, you have to get to the root of the cause.