And so, you know, the Congress, through the American Rescue Plan, through the December 2020 COVID Relief Bill, we did make some key investments, like, billions of dollars in getting shots in arms and putting people to work and really accelerating this response to the pandemic. And I have been so pleased by President Biden and his administration's efforts to center equity in this COVID response, recognizing that all communities didn't quite experience the pandemic equally, even though the virus, right, itself kind of moves the same from person to person. We know that some communities did have disproportionate death. And so, I'm excited that they're going to continue to make investments and scaling up testing, for example, continue to be creative in doing outreach around the vaccine, continue to be responsive to the rampant misinformation that continues to spread very heavily, at least, among the Black community. It's really dangerous, this misinformation. And you know, I hope that we will continue to see dramatic improvements. I think that this embrace of bringing in private industry and private employers as partners in the vaccine effort is good.