But, in spite of that and in spite of being supported at a very differential level as institutions, these wonderful institutions kept going. They had the support of their communities. They had the support of graduates, and they had some generous benefactors, like the Rockefellers, for example, in regard to Spelman, who came forward and said, "This is something that is important to do, and I want to support this institution." So my own undergraduate institution, Dillard University, had Rosenwald and Stern, for example, who were very generous to Dillard. These kinds of gifts enabled institutions, private primarily, to keep going for a very long period of time, though it's fair to say they were not able to offer the same level of education as comparable White institutions because, as you know, education is made up of many parts. It's not just the textbook. It has to do with facilities. It has to do with the kind of instruction that one can receive. It has to do with the preparation of the faculty and so on. So there are many components to offering a fine education, and I would say that HBCUs for the most part, up until today, have continued to try to do the same thing with less.